Guy In Insta Couple Slammed For ‘Always Putting His Girlfriend’s Life At Risk’

positravelty/Instagram

A man known for being one half of a prominent Instagram couple has come under fire after followers accused him of ‘always putting his girlfriend’s life at risk’.

US travel bloggers Kelly Castille, 33, and Kody Workman, 32, have faced criticism yet again after posting a nail-biting pic taken at Peru’s Humantay Lagoon.

The picture in question shows Kelly daringly hanging off the edge of the steep cliff, one foot resting on the rock and the other dangling in thin air. Meanwhile, Kody can be seen sat on the edge of the cliff, in what appears to be a far less precarious position.

The couple shared the photo with their 162,000 followers alongside the following caption:

The world is waiting for you! Behind the masses of those that wish to watch you lead a quiet and sedentary life is an open, unlined canvas. We urge you to take a chance, to push past barriers of negativity and oppression of self fulfillment and paint the picture of who YOU want to be. Never let yourself be beat down for living your life by those too afraid to live their own. There is a difference between risking your life and taking a risk at having one. We know which side we would rather be on, do you?

Although many people complimented the photograph for the way in which it captured the gorgeous surrounding landscape, the dangerous nature of Kelly’s pose has received plenty of criticism.

Some followers have noted how – once again – it was Kelly taking the risks to get the dramatic shot, with Kody sat in relative safety.

One person commented:

Notice how the guy isn’t doing anything dangerous. He has the woman doing everything dangerous. Wow. What a real man.

Another said:

Why always the girl at the risky side?

Responding to the scrutiny, Kelly waded into the comment section to explain how the perilous-looking shoot had been her idea, stressing that she makes her ‘own decisions’.

Others supported her decision, arguing that Kelly and Kody ‘aren’t children’ and showing admiration for the skills needed to take this sort of picture.

However, whether or not Kelly had been fully on board with taking the risky pic, this has opened up discussions regarding the responsibility of influencers to promote safety among their followers.

This isn’t the first time the couple have been accused of playing fast and loose with Kelly’s safety. In April of this year, the pair were called ‘morons’ by critics after sharing a photo of Kelly dangling from the edge of a three-storey infinity pool.

This incident sparked accusations that the adventurous Instagram couple had placed their desire for likes above their regard for safety.

UNILAD has reached out to Kelly Castille and Kody Workman for comment.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]