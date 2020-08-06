Guy Knocks Out Naked Man Who’s Holding Up Traffic In Russia With Single Punch

Jam Press

A naked man decided to take a stroll along a busy road and halt traffic in Russia. Eventually, a disgruntled driver knocked him out.

Now, I know 2020 has been a frustrating year. Sometimes, you just want to liberate yourself of all the pain, anxiety and general discomfort the past few months have inspired.

However, as freeing as it may feel, wearing your birthday suit is not appropriate in public, nor is holding up cars en route to their respective destinations. Doing both is basically asking for retaliation from some ill-tempered grump.

You can check out the video below. Warning, contains nudity and violence:

In a video shared on social media, an ‘au naturel’ unnamed male can be seen walking down the middle of a road, proudly showcasing his meat and two veg. There are no details regarding the incident other than reports it was filmed in Russia, so it’s unclear whether he was intoxicated or motivated by some other means.

While other cars manoeuvre past the naked man, one vehicle remains steadfast as the bare-arsed gentleman stands defiantly in front. Inevitably, the driver steps outside the car, squares up to him and punches him in the face, before the camera cuts away.

Naked Man Punched Jam Press

Since being shared today, August 6, the clip has already racked up nearly two million views. On Reddit, one user wrote: ‘Imagine explaining to your friends and family why you woke up naked in the middle of the road, possibly with pending charges, only for the video of the event to be immortalised on the internet forever.’

Another commented: ‘It looked like he knocked a tooth clean out of his head. Something flew away from that punch.’

Rule of thumb: naked time is private time.