Guy Leads Neighbours In Group Workout During Lockdown In Seville sanosevillabermejales/Instagram

I honestly – truthfully – was just about to get into a regular, intensive gym routine when suddenly getting out and about beyond my front door got a whole lot more complicated.

Working from home has certainly had some benefits so far – pyjama office wear, furry, four-legged colleagues – but it’s done absolutely zilch for my cardio.

I’m far from the only one with this dilemma. Without their usual routines, people are improvising workouts from within their own living rooms, and none have been quite so inventive as Gonzalo, a fitness instructor from Seville.

Spain is currently in lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, with restaurants, bars, cafés and cinemas all having closed their doors to the public.

Citizens have been ordered to stay at home, permitted to leave only to purchase food and medicine or when travelling to work, health centres or banks.

Naturally, this means many people won’t be getting the sort of exercise they’re used to, which may in turn impact their sense of health and well-being.

However, fitness instructor Gonzalo has helped boost morale in one Seville neighbourhood, leading a fun group workout from a rooftop in the centre of a courtyard.

Coronavirus workout sanosevillabermejales/Instagram

In footage shared on Instagram, Gonzalo – who works for the fitness group Sano Sevilla Los Bermejales – can be seen leading neighbours in an energetic exercise class.

The music was pumping, and participants could be seen waving their arms about enthusiastically. Of course, the class differed from the norm in that everyone was working out from their own apartments, following Gonzalo’s lead through their windows.

The highly motivating footage has since gone viral, with fitness-lovers all over the planet left thoroughly inspired.

One person applauded, ‘this is awesome’, while another described it as being ‘the perfect way to pass the time’.

Coronavirus workout sanosevillabermejales/Instagram

Gonzalo explained how his unusual class came about, as per Metro:

It was something spontaneous and sporadic because I was bored. We cannot allow sport and our values’ to fall to the wayside during such a testing time under quarantine. I think it’s an opportunity to promote a healthy lifestyle and sport and that we are all united. We will get through this.

Exercise can be a great way to tackle anxious thoughts, have fun, and feel a little bit more motivated after being hunched over your laptop on the sofa all day. And many determined individuals have taken to social media to share their own personal hints and tips.

As one person said:

Took up couch to 5k this morning, not the most enjoyable 28 minutes of my life, but will try again tomorrow!

While others are taking to fitness DVDs and YouTube videos to keep themselves active while indoors.

https://twitter.com/RuthBarrettPR/status/1239942101682487298?s=20 ?hide_thread=true

Personally, I’ve been making sure to get up and walk about a bit every hour, and have been having plenty of fruit and water to stop me stress eating crisps all day.

Look after yourself as best you can, share tips with your mates, and above all try not to let additional stresses bring you down too much. We’re all together in this one.

