Guy Pretends New PlayStation 5 Is A Wi-Fi Router To Sneak It Into Family Home

Lê Gia Hưng/Facebook

We’ve all gone to extreme measures to hide an expensive purchase from people we live with, and this guy had the perfect way of doing so.

After treating himself to a brand-spanking-new PlayStation 5, Lê Gia Hưng disguised his new console as a Wi-Fi router and even went as far as hiring someone to pose as a fake network engineer.

Hưng brought the console into his home and posed it next to his TV. Some people would probably know what the new PS5 looks like and the jig would be up – but it seems like his family aren’t particularly up to date with the tech world.

Lê Gia Hưng/Facebook

But what about the PS5 logo on the console, I hear you ask? Well, he cleverly put a Wi-Fi company sticker over it so that it was hidden.

Undeniably, the console does actually look Wi-Fi hub-like – even if it is pretty huge – so hats off to Hưng for the clever idea.

People commented on how impressed they were with Hưng’s dedication to the façade, and applauded the idea. One person wrote, ‘Yes, I’m so proud. Behold The Art of Deception. Until his wife came home as a surprise seeing him playing that thing.’

Lê Gia Hưng/Facebook

Someone else said, ‘100% invested in his lie. How dedicated this man is,’ as another wrote, ‘I’m not here to judge his relationship or anything else. He had to do what he had to do. At least he went at his lie 100%.’

Meanwhile, another person simply dubbed the man as a ‘legend’.

Sharing the ordeal on his Facebook page, Hưng wrote on February 18:

The first story of the year about the service provider. At the beginning of the year, my family found that the internet was a bit fluttering, I called the operator to take care of it. Viettel’s customer, I was totally surprised about Viettel’s other way of taking care of Viettel’s goods. Around 1 hour after the call, Viettel’s party confirmed the problem was in the device’s place, so the staff gave the latest generation wifi upgrading equipment.

Lê Gia Hưng/Facebook

‘After replacing the new device, our network speed improved beyond expectations. I’m really excited and recommend everyone to use Viettel. Ps. Even though the new wifi device is a bit big but it’s not a problem,’ he joked.

Evil or genius, or maybe even both? I’ll let you decide.