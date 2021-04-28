Guy Reveals Exactly What It Is Animals See When They Look At Us

Liam Daly/TikTok/Pixabay

Ever wondered what your pet really sees when they look at you? A TikToker is sharing how animals interpret the world, and people are fascinated.

We’ve all looked at our pets and wondered just how they’re seeing the world. While most people know dogs see in black and white, the specifics of how animals interpret the world can be difficult to imagine. Fortunately, a one guy has taken the time to give people an insight into how all kinds of animals see.

TikTok user Liam Daly has taken to the platform to give comparisons of the eyesight of animals. While the video starts of with a simple transition to black and white to demonstrate how dogs see the world, it goes quickly on to some more unconventional animals.

The video goes on to show the incredibly blurry vision of snails, finally confirming that they don’t see it coming when you step on them. It also illustrates the colourful world of giant clams and the improved vision of the jumping spider.

In response, many asked about other species, and also compared their own eyesight to other animals. As one comment noted, ‘Omg I have the eyesight of a snail.’ The video already has 3.7 million views, and the requests of commenters have led to more videos that demonstrate the vision of even more animals.

After numerous requests for a video that show how a cat would see, Liam has gone on to make a series of videos on domestic and rare animals. One of the follow-up videos shows that cats see in a similar way to colour-blind humans, although their night vision is greatly improved.

The videos are now part of an ongoing series and there have been five videos that include snippets of information about animals, as well as insight into how their eyes work. Overall, the TikToker seems to be giving people plenty of useful information.