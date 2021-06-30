Guy Shares Horrific Story Of Waking Up During Surgery
A Reddit user has shared his harrowing experience of when he woke up during his surgery for a collapsed lung.
On Monday, user u/Doge_Ram explained that they ‘had about a 75% collapse and was more or less in a life-threatening situation, so the doctors had to treat me relatively quickly’. As a result, they were put in an emergency room rather than an operating room and administered ketamine.
After explaining their dislike for ketamine, the Reddit user got to the horrific part of the story. The surgery, which involves inserting a tube into the collapsed lung, took 45 minutes instead of the usual 10 – and they woke up.
The post explained:
So basically, I wake up and shoot my head up, look down, and see these surgical plier clamps wedging the side of my ribcage open and the surgeon to my right wearing bloody ass gloves. The surgeon to my right, the assisting doctor to my left, and about 5 other people (nurses and maybe radiologists) watching my procedure go down.
The surgeon stops for a second, turns towards everyone and says: ‘we didn’t give him enough ketamine’. I particularly recall this student nurse at the foot of my bed looking like she just saw a ghost. To be fair I probably looked possessed.
When the patient asked, ‘How much longer?,’ in a daze, they were told that the operation was ‘almost done’. However, this seems to have been a lie, as they then felt the surgeon ‘cutting away the muscle, and the pleura to expose the chest cavity’. The Reddit user passed out and then woke up again twice before the ordeal was over.
Doge_Ram stated that they are still haunted by the experience. Despite this, they do not intend to sue the hospital, because it would be a lengthy process that will not help them get over the memory.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read