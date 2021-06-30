Guy Shares Horrific Story Of Waking Up During Surgery

So basically, I wake up and shoot my head up, look down, and see these surgical plier clamps wedging the side of my ribcage open and the surgeon to my right wearing bloody ass gloves. The surgeon to my right, the assisting doctor to my left, and about 5 other people (nurses and maybe radiologists) watching my procedure go down.

The surgeon stops for a second, turns towards everyone and says: ‘we didn’t give him enough ketamine’. I particularly recall this student nurse at the foot of my bed looking like she just saw a ghost. To be fair I probably looked possessed.