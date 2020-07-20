Guy Sticks Girlfriend’s Giant Dildo To Head For Unicorn Joke Leaving Week-Long Bruise
A well-meaning boyfriend had to walk around with a huge bruise for a week after sticking a foot-long dildo to his forehead to try and cheer up his poorly girlfriend.
I suppose I’d take a bruise over having a foot-long dildo stuck to my head for a week, but it’s still not ideal. The things we do for love, eh.
The unfortunate incident took place earlier this month, when 21-year-old Alyssa Lampkins’ new sex toy arrived in the mail.
Her polyamorous boyfriend, Michiah Stone, arrived home on his lunch break to find Alyssa wasn’t feeling well, so in an effort to make her laugh he took the massive dildo and slammed it to the centre of his forehead, joking that he’d transformed into a ‘unicorn’.
Michiah, from Knoxville, Tennessee, only had his girthy unicorn horn in place for about 30 seconds, but that was all the time it needed to form a good suction on his skin. When he plucked the dildo from his face, he was left with a two-inch-wide bruise in the centre of his forehead.
Recalling the situation, Michiah said:
My girlfriend and I are sex positive and I ordered the toy for her. We’re polyamorous – one of my other girlfriends had ordered a similar dildo.
As they’re friends they’d talked about it and Alyssa said she wanted one. It was $30, so super cheap, and I went ahead and ordered it for her online.
When it got here it was bigger than expected. She’s rather tiny so it’s almost too big for her so we just decided to have fun with it as a novelty item.
Michiah continued:
I was being a unicorn to cheer Alyssa up. I just figured I would have a penis horn for a minute and make it wobble around…
She gave me this ridiculous look and started to smile so I yanked it off and the next thing I know her eyes went super wide and she put her hand over her mouth in shock. She then said ‘you’ve just left the biggest bruise on your head’
As he was on his lunch break, Michiah was left with no choice but to return to his job as a call centre manager where he was forced to try and evade questions from his curious colleagues.
Realising he’d probably have the bruise for a while, Michiah decided to share his tale on Facebook, writing: ‘I thought it’d be funny and suction[ed] it to my head to be a unicorn for a minute…. little did I f*cking know it’d leave the BIGGEST GODDAMN HICKEY EVER IN THE MIDDLE OF MY FOREHEAD!!!’
The call centre manager is friends with his boss on Facebook, so it wasn’t long before his secret was out, but thankfully the boss is a ‘real light-hearted guy’ who took the incident ‘really well’.
Michiah commented:
[My boss] said it gave new meaning to the word ‘d*ckhead’.
It was stuck to my head for probably only 30 seconds and I paid for it for a week.
Michiah has been inundated with comments from people laughing at his predicament since he shared it on Facebook, but he also found out he’s not the only one to have ever stuck a dildo to their head.
He explained:
I take it all in good fun. My post has been shared in several places, most of the female reaction has been ‘oh my gosh look how wholesome this couple is’.
Since sharing what happened to me, I’ve learned that this is a much more common problem that I would have guessed. It’s a silent pandemic in the world that needs to be spoken about more.
I would also advise people to be mindful about what can happen if you decide to have some fun being a unicorn with a penis horn.
Hopefully Michiah will have learned the error of his ways when it comes to messing with dildos, but at least his bruise had a good story behind it!
