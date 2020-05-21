Guy Tricks Instagram Followers With Daredevil Cliff Stunt That's Actually An Optical Illusion In Brazil Jam Press

An Instagram influencer’s daredevil photos have been giving people heart palpitations. Don’t worry, it’s all an illusion.

People risking their lives for clout isn’t anything new. In the early 2010s, parkour in death-defying locations became a proper YouTube sensation, even sparking the documentary Don’t Look Down to have a closer look – not one for those with a fear of heights.

Whether it be people climbing cranes and skyscrapers or finding nature’s most precarious spots, making viewers’ palms sweat is the personal pastime of many folks online. However, this content creator isn’t quite in the same league as the others.

You can check out the ‘stunt’ in the video below:

Max Wyatt, from Stoke-on-Trent, is one of the countless Instagram personalities that boasts a staggering number of followers – currently, he’s sitting at around 757,000. With such a big audience, he has the perfect opportunity to orchestrate a mass wind-up.

Up and down his feed, you’ll see plenty of snaps of him posing on his globe-trotting adventures, whether it be Dubai, the Maldives or in this case, Brazil.

Instagrammer hangs 10,000 metres of cliff edge in stomach-churning optical illusion Jam Press

Earlier this year, the 21-year old visited Rio de Janeiro for a holiday of beach-going, hiking and photography. In his travels, he and a few pals ventured up to one of the area’s coolest locations, Pedra do Telegrafo.

It’s a popular destination for tourists. From the start of the trail, you’ll need to hike 1km for around 40-45 minutes. When you reach the top, there’s a good chance you’ll be faced with a massive queue – this is an Instagram hot-spot, after all.

Max was one such tourist taking advantage of the picturesque cliff-edge, pretending to hang off as if he’s about to fall to his death. While Pedra do Telegrafo lies on top of a 354m hill, there’s plenty of ground beneath the Telegraph Rock. Max was always in safe hands.

Instagrammer hangs 10,000 metres of cliff edge in stomach-churning optical illusion Jam Press

After sharing the posts on his account, he’d apparently made people so stressed that a few people un-followed him, thinking he’s ‘crazy’ – hilariously, he was only hanging about a metre off the ground.

One user commented: ‘I fell for it and thought you were nuts.’ Another jaw-dropped follower wrote: ‘Omg is this real?’ A third commented: ‘That is too dangerous!! I wouldn’t want anything to ever happen to you!!!!’

With as many followers as Max has, I don’t think he’ll be too upset about a few deciding not to look at his account for a while. Don’t feel too bad if you fell for it, you’re not alone.