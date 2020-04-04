Guy Who Plays Jurassic Park Raptor Always Finds A Way To Say Hello To His Girlfriend At Universal Studios Florida

Guy Who Plays Jurassic Park Raptor Always Finds A Way To Say Hello To His Girlfriend @meeeganjay/TikTok

A woman has hilariously revealed what it’s like to date someone whose job it is to dress up as a terrifyingly life-like raptor – and it’s actually much sweeter than you might think.

Megan Emerson filmed the moment she saw her boyfriend in his work costume for the very first time, before his shift at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.

She was just as terrified as you might imagine.

Check it out here:

‘This was me seeing my boyfriend for the first time,’ Megan wrote, sharing the clip, in which her boyfriend is led out theme park workers dressed as dinosaur handlers, on TikTok.

As her boyfriend approached her, she wrote: ‘He spotted me, I was terrified’.

Yep, dinosaurs will do that to you.

‘Obviously, it was love at first sight,’ she continued.

But, while her boyfriend’s terrifying work costume certainly got people talking, more people were concerned with how adorable it is that he still found a way to say hello to his girlfriend when he’s in character.

In a second clip, which has been viewed more than 7,000,000 times, Megan wrote:

My boyfriend is a raptor at Universal and loves to find me in the crowd and say hi.

‘I think it’s romantic,’ she added.

That’s certainly one way to show your love and affection for your significant other, but it really is quite sweet to see the effort he clearly makes to ensure his girlfriend knows she’s been seen.