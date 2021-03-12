Guy Who Went On World’s Strictest Parents Says He Was Sent To A Cult

ronniesyme/TikTok

A TikToker who went on World’s Strictest Parents as a teenager says he was sent to a cult.

In a video posted earlier this year, which has more than 12 million views, Ronnie Syme recalled the story of his short stint on the show in 2014.

Syme, who was 16 years old at the time, left his home in the UK to go and stay with a family of four in the US.

The TikToker said he has asked his parents a number of times why he was sent on the show, having never misbehaved particularly badly as a child, but they have never been able to give him a clear answer.

Upon arrival in the US, Syme met the other teenager who would also be staying with the family. He does not identify her, but refers to her as Katie.

‘We went and met the family who seemed pretty normal,’ he said, explaining that they had two twin daughters who were 14 years old at the times.

‘So when they film [the show], the crew are with you in the day time and they leave you alone at night with a camera,’ Syme said.

He recalls one night when the family asked them to come downstairs for a second meal shortly after the camera crew had left.

The teenagers were served a soup of some kind, and watched as the family read some form of prayer.

In a separate YouTube video, Syme explained that they were pulled out of filming and flown back home six days in after producers learned of several incidents that had taken place in the evenings.

Syme said the first ‘odd’ thing he noticed was that the whole family slept in one room on the bare wooden floor.

‘No beds, no bedsheets, no blankets, nothing,’ he explained. While he thought it was bizarre, he didn’t say anything at the time.

Things took a turn on the fifth night when he woke up to ‘lots of shouting’.

ronniesyme/TikTok

Scared and unsure of what to do, Syme ran to the next room to wake up Katie. Both teenagers then proceeded to look out of the window, where the host family were allegedly gathered around a fire.

Syme said the twin sisters were also present, with the whole family dressed in green, satin robes and wearing gold emblems.

‘The family were all chanting and making strange movements around the fire,’ he said.

The next day, Syme and Katie informed the show’s producers who subsequently pulled them out of filming and flew them back home immediately.