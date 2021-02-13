Guys Discover They Have Different Centres Of Gravity To Women In TikTok Challenge
A new TikTok challenge has men discovering they have different centres of gravity to women.
If you’d like to try it for yourself, all you have to do is get down on your knees, rest on your arms in front of you, raise your hands to your face while using your elbows to keep you balanced, before trying to put your hands behind your back.
Generally, if you’re a man you’ll tumble to the floor, while a woman can hold the pose. This is down to differences in the centre of gravity and mass.
According to Halftime Magazine, ‘a man’s centre of gravity is located at the center of his chest at his sternum while a woman’s centre of gravity is located approximately in the center of her pelvis’.
This is corroborated by Jeremy Johnson, a US scientist, who earlier told The Sun, ‘The centre of mass for most girls is lower to the hips, while the centre of mass in boys is much higher.’
It’s spreading across TikTok, with many users giving it a try alongside a friend or partner. One user wrote, ‘I tried this and fell on my nose.’ Another commented, ‘Owwwww I just tried and broke my nose.’
However, it’s not necessarily a rule of thumb that all women can pull off the pose. Also, it can be done if you’re a man – it just depends on core strength.
One wrote, ‘I was so confident when I tried it cuz like I’m a girl and landed on my nose so hard.’ Another wrote: ‘TikTok science is unparalleled… it’s literally stance and weight difference.’
In fairness, I definitely didn’t try it while writing this article, and I definitely didn’t smack my head on the floor.
