Guys Filmed Using Motorised Armchairs To Travel Along Freeway

Two men have been filmed riding alongside a busy freeway in motorised armchairs in Australia, becoming the heroes we never knew we needed.

The hilarious video was taken at approximately 10:30am on Turton Road in Newcastle, near Sydney, on Sunday (August 25).

The motorist who captured the moment the two men went for a ride in their unusual vehicles said one of the men even had a ‘don’t overtake sticker’ on his ‘vehicle’.

The motorist, Kylie Davey, told Daily Mail Australia the men appeared to be going to a nearby Big Boys Toys Expo at McDonald Jones Stadium.

The event – which is headed by ‘serious motor heads, mad fishermen, extreme adrenalin junkies and all round Australian outdoorsmen,’ as per their website – encourages anyone with a ‘product, service, or passion’ to share it with their target market.

It’s not yet known whether the armchair men were simply game to try another method of transport, or whether they wanted to share their ‘product’ with the audience at McDonald Jones Stadium, but they made an impression all the same.

Davey described the footage, which showed the men looking relaxed as they crossed through the busy traffic intersection, as ‘funny,’ adding: ‘They were not on any road’.

She continued:

They used footpaths and crossed roads only at crossings, just like someone in a wheelchair would.

After posting the video to her Facebook page, aptly titled ‘Something you don’t see everyday,’ Davey added: ‘Made my day. Love the grey one even has the do not overtake a turning vehicle stickers’.

Another eagle-eyed viewer noticed the crochet blanket one of the motorised armchairs had displayed across the top of it, applauding the ‘drivers’ for their attention to detail.

The video was later shared by New South Wales Traffic and Highway Patrol Command, who rather than apprehend the men for their somewhat unique driving methods, seemed to see the funny side of it all.

Writing alongside the video, ‘meanwhile in Newcastle…’, the organisation’s post was greeted with laughter and disbelief by their thousands of followers.

While one person asked their friend: ‘is you heading to the pub on Saturday?’, another simply wrote, ‘these men are living in the future’. Which I have to agree with – have you ever seen a comfier form of transport?

Okay so it’s obviously a lot slower than a car, or a motorcycle, or probably even a bike, but it beats walking any day of the week. Now I just need to figure out where I can get myself one…

