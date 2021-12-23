Harry Potter: UK Divided Into Hogwarts Houses With National Sorting Hat

Warner Bros./@ichosemag/Twitter

Harry Potter fans have long wondered which house they would be sorted into should they ever receive a letter to attend the prestigious Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Now, you can apparently get an idea of exactly which Quidditch team you’d be playing on, completely based on your postcode.

According to a detailed map shared by I Choose Birmingham, a weekly email about all the things you can get up to in the West Midlands city, the ruling draws from sales data of Harry Potter merchandise as well as ‘sentiment analysis’.

For those who, like me, had never heard of the term ‘sentiment analysis’ before, this is apparently ‘a natural language processing (NLP) technique used to determine whether data is positive, negative or neutral’, per MonkeyLearn.

This technique is apparently ‘often performed on textual data’ allowing firms to ‘monitor brand and product sentiment in customer feedback, and understand customer needs’. In this instance, it’s been used to help determine how exactly British muggles would fit within JK Rowling’s wizarding world.

As the map shows – which some will no doubt heatedly dispute – the Gryffindor capital is Doncaster, while the Ravenclaw capital is in Southampton. Sheffield marks the capital seat for Hufflepuff, while the evil Slytherins find their base in Birmingham.

Capitals aside, cities throughout the UK can be apparently be divided up according to which house they fall under. I’m happy to say that, as a Manc who went to Lancaster Uni, I fall firmly under the Gryffindor flag, alongside residents from Newcastle, York and Portsmouth.

Ravenclaws can be found in Oxford, Slough and St Albans, while Hufflepuffs are dotted around Glasgow, Norwich and Wolverhampton.

I must confess, I’m alarmed at the number of Slytherin dominated places found throughout the UK, with future Death Eaters cropping up in major cities such as Nottingham, Edinburgh, Swansea and Belfast. Let’s just hope that He Who Must Not Be Named is gone for good, otherwise we truly stand no chance.

For those in need of a refresher/who aren’t massive nerds, Gryffindors are known for their lion-like courage, Ravenclaws for their cleverness and Hufflepuff for their kind and gentle hearts.

Slytherins are, more or less, generalised as a bunch of mean and often quite scary people who probably shouldn’t be allowed to attend the school in the first place… although I’m sure they too have their positive attributes deep down.