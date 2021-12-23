unilad
Advert

Harry Potter: UK Divided Into Hogwarts Houses With National Sorting Hat

by : Julia Banim on : 23 Dec 2021 14:16
Harry Potter: UK Divided Into Hogwarts Houses With National Sorting HatWarner Bros./@ichosemag/Twitter

Harry Potter fans have long wondered which house they would be sorted into should they ever receive a letter to attend the prestigious Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Now, you can apparently get an idea of exactly which Quidditch team you’d be playing on, completely based on your postcode.

Advert

According to a detailed map shared by I Choose Birmingham, a weekly email about all the things you can get up to in the West Midlands city, the ruling draws from sales data of Harry Potter merchandise as well as ‘sentiment analysis’.

For those who, like me, had never heard of the term ‘sentiment analysis’ before, this is apparently ‘a natural language processing (NLP) technique used to determine whether data is positive, negative or neutral’, per MonkeyLearn.

This technique is apparently ‘often performed on textual data’ allowing firms to ‘monitor brand and product sentiment in customer feedback, and understand customer needs’. In this instance, it’s been used to help determine how exactly British muggles would fit within JK Rowling’s wizarding world.

Advert

As the map shows – which some will no doubt heatedly dispute – the Gryffindor capital is Doncaster, while the Ravenclaw capital is in Southampton. Sheffield marks the capital seat for Hufflepuff, while the evil Slytherins find their base in Birmingham.

Capitals aside, cities throughout the UK can be apparently be divided up according to which house they fall under. I’m happy to say that, as a Manc who went to Lancaster Uni, I fall firmly under the Gryffindor flag, alongside residents from Newcastle, York and Portsmouth.

The trio in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone (Alamy)Alamy

Ravenclaws can be found in Oxford, Slough and St Albans, while Hufflepuffs are dotted around Glasgow, Norwich and Wolverhampton.

Advert

I must confess, I’m alarmed at the number of Slytherin dominated places found throughout the UK, with future Death Eaters cropping up in major cities such as Nottingham, Edinburgh, Swansea and Belfast. Let’s just hope that He Who Must Not Be Named is gone for good, otherwise we truly stand no chance.

For those in need of a refresher/who aren’t massive nerds, Gryffindors are known for their lion-like courage, Ravenclaws for their cleverness and Hufflepuff for their kind and gentle hearts.

Slytherins are, more or less, generalised as a bunch of mean and often quite scary people who probably shouldn’t be allowed to attend the school in the first place… although I’m sure they too have their positive attributes deep down.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Tony Blair Says If You’re Not Vaccinated ‘You’re An Idiot’
News

Tony Blair Says If You’re Not Vaccinated ‘You’re An Idiot’

Transgender Dad Criticises Medical Staff For Calling Him ‘Mother’
Life

Transgender Dad Criticises Medical Staff For Calling Him ‘Mother’

Omicron: Britain Considers Fourth Covid Vaccination
News

Omicron: Britain Considers Fourth Covid Vaccination

13-Year-Old Boy Arrested On Suspicion Of Rape Of 35-Year-Old Woman
News

13-Year-Old Boy Arrested On Suspicion Of Rape Of 35-Year-Old Woman

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Viral, Harry Potter, UK

Credits

I Choose Birmingham/Twitter and 1 other

  1. I Choose Birmingham/Twitter

    @ichoosemag

  2. MonkeyLearn

    Sentiment Analysis: A Definitive Guide

 