Harvard Graduate Who Joked She’d Stab ‘All Lives Matter’ Supporters In TikTok Video Loses Job

A TikTok user who jokingly said she’d stab anyone who told her ‘all lives matter’ has lost her job and received death threats as a result of the viral video.

Claira Janover passionately expressed her support for the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of ongoing protests, but while dedication to the movement should be celebrated, the Harvard University graduate has received backlash for the way she approached the matter.

In a clip shared widely online, Janover said she’d attack anyone with ‘the nerve, the sheer entitled caucasity to say ‘all lives matter’.’

You can watch her video here:

Zooming in close to her face, she said: ‘I’ma stab you, and while you’re struggling and bleeding out, I’ma show you my paper cut and say, ‘My cut matters too’.’

Janover has since removed the clip and said it was ‘clearly’ an ‘analogous joke’, adding she had even posted a message alongside the video explicitly stating: ‘For legal reasons this is a joke.’

People remain unimpressed however, as Janover said social media users have been reporting her for ‘domestic terrorism’, with some tagging ‘the FBI, Harvard, Cambridge police’ and saying she’s ‘threatening the lives of people’.

She commented:

Anyway, so if I get an email from the Department of Homeland Security or I get kicked out of Harvard or I get arrested or whatever — or I get murdered, according to the many death threats that I’m receiving right now — know that I appreciate you guys standing up for me.

In a video shared on Wednesday, July 1, Janover revealed she had also lost her job as a result of the clip.

The TikTok user explained that standing up for the Black Lives Matter movement had put her ‘in a place online to be seen by millions of people’, adding: ‘The job that I’d worked really hard to get and meant a lot to me has called me and fired me because of everything.’

On LinkedIn, Janover is listed as an incoming government and public business service analyst at UK-based accounting firm Deloitte, the New York Post reports.

Janover said she had been fired ‘even though they claim to stand against systematic bias, racism and unequal treatment’.

She accused Donald Trump supporters of taking the job from her, saying she could deal with the ‘death threats, rape threats [and] violent threats’ but now her future is ‘entirely compromised because Trump supporters have decided to come for [her] life’.

Claira Janover lost job over video claiming she's stab anyone who said all lives matter Claira Janover/TikTok

Despite the backlash, Janover stood by her support for Black Lives Matter, saying she is ‘too strong’ for ‘any of you ‘All Lives Matter’ racist Trump supporters.’

She added:

It sucks. But it doesn’t suck as much as systemic racism. And I’m not going to stop using my platform to advocate for it. I’m sorry Deloitte, that you can’t see that. That you were cowardice [sic] enough to fight somebody who’s going to make an indelible change in the world and is going to have an impact.

Hundreds of social media users have shown their support for Janover in the wake of the events, with some tagging Deloitte on Twitter and slamming the company’s decision to fire her.

