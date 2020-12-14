Health Care Worker Accidentally Records Moment She Discovers She Has COVID lildamra/TikTok

Coronavirus has several symptoms, but it can be difficult to pinpoint the infection before they appear. This was the case for a healthcare worker who realised they were symptomatic in the middle of a TikTok video.

TikTok has been battling to remain legal in the US, but many have still enjoyed its short videos, dances and lip-syncs. However, the app does have some more shocking and personal videos. One health worker uploaded a video that showed them realise that they had caught coronavirus. Clearly, the video was intended to be a light-hearted taste review, but it takes a turn.

The video uploaded by lildrama/maram damra can be seen below:

The health worker goes to claim a free drink from Starbucks, and orders a tall-iced coffee. However, when they begin tasting the drink, they realise that it is flavourless. It turns out that they had figured out they had COVID-19 on camera.

Viewers of the video have expressed their shock at the video, and it seems to have caught the TikTok user by surprise as well. The video highlights how coronavirus can be transmitted without the knowledge of those with the virus, and many will hope that this is used as a warning about how the virus can transmit. It seems that many people didn’t realize that losing your taste was a symptom and this video has informed them.

Many users have asked what the drink tastes like, and have been mystified by the lack of an answer. Of course, COVID-19 can disable the ability to taste food and drink, and it can happen suddenly just like in this video. With this in mind, hopefully, those who were confused by what happened will now be cautious if they have a similar sign of the virus.

In a later video lildrama has responded to accusations that she faked the reaction and scenario. The TikTok user stated that she wants everyone to be aware of the symptoms, while also asserting that the situation which was captured in the video was nothing unique. Given that the virus has killed over 280,000 Americans it seems that these shocking videos may be helpful to those who are unaware of the signs of the virus.

The video below shows their response to accusations of a fake incident:

Let’s hope lildrama/maram damra gets well soon.

