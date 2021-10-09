Heated Moment Man Gets Verbally Attacked For Working Out Shirtless

@nicknush0/TikTok

While working out shirtless inside a gym, a man was verbally attacked in a heated moment between him and another gym-goer.

Nick Nush took to TikTok to post the recording of the incident, after a man started recording him at the US-based gym, before making derogatory and homophobic insults and threats.

The heated moment grew even more intense as the man came over to where the fitness TikToker was trying to work out.

Nush, (@nicknush0) who uses his account to share his gym routine with followers, told the man he was recording ‘my back’.

The 18-year-old claims to not ‘even know this dude’ as the man can be seen in the background beginning to record him, later stating an issue with Nush being ‘shirtless in a f*cking gym’, calling him a ‘weirdo’, ‘ret*rd’ and ‘f*ggot’.

Nush then begins to put his top back on, but the man decides to come up to him aggressively, threatening him, after continuing to stare at him and ‘flip [him] out’. Nush joked: ‘What you mad an 18-year-old is bigger than you?’

The post has since amassed over 5.8 million views, 969,100 likes and 23,900 comments, with other users flooding to the TikTok in support of Nush. One said: ‘His pipi is small don’t worry.’

Another commented:

Shows maturity right there to be the bigger man. Good stuff bro.

A third wrote: ‘It’s proper gym etiquette to wear a shirt. But dude was way out of pocket. You should’ve smacked him silly’.

Some followers were so enraged by the incident that they questioned why Nush hadn’t physically struck the man due to his offensive language and threats of beating him up.

However, Nush resolved that while he knew the man was ‘being a tool and an a**hole’ that, ‘these people aren’t worth it’.

‘I’m more mature than this guy,’ he concluded.