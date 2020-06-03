Here's A Way To Donate To Black Lives Matter If You Can't Afford To nick_t_daly/hubbartt717/Instagram/Zoe Amira/YouTube

Amid the surge of social Black Lives Matter activism, don’t stress if you can’t afford to donate, you can also do your bit by simply watching a video.

The death of George Floyd has prompted a huge response in the fight against police brutality and systemic racism; protests, riots and, recently, major companies’ social feeds falling silent for Blackout Tuesday yesterday, June 2.

As well as sharing resources and signing petitions, donations have seen a massive increase, whether it be to bail funds or the Black Lives Matter Global Network. However, not everyone is necessarily in a financial position to help, but fortunately, there are other, free ways to do so.

On May 30, Zoe Amira uploaded a video to YouTube; it’s just shy of an hour long and features artwork, music and poetry from black creatives. Taking in the whole thing is great, but the important bit is watching the ads and not skipping.

All of the advertising revenue will go straight to a number of organisations supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, such as the Minnesota Freedom Fund, Atlanta Action Network, ACLU and Black Visions collective, as well as Floyd’s family’s GoFundMe and assisting with the cost of family funerals.

While announcing the video on Twitter, Zoe wrote: ‘It’s here! donate to BlackLivesMatter protester funds with your time and your views. given the pandemic, I know opening your wallet to donate to important causes is more difficult than ever, so here you can donate by watching ads instead! LIKE, SHARE, RT.’

Make sure you don’t have any ad-blockers on, otherwise the whole act of watching the video will be rendered moot. For those busy cracking on with their working-from-home days, just pop it on in a hidden tab on mute – across an eight-hour shift, think about the money you’d raise without spending a dime.

You can play your part and watch the video below:

Donating, reading, sharing and (un)learning are all imperative in the fight against racial injustice. It can be an overwhelming prospect to engage with the movement, but it’s our duty to find a place to begin, no matter how minor.

For example, in addition to this video, 2019 courtroom drama Just Mercy, which focuses on civil rights attorney Bryan Stevenson, is being made free to stream across US digital platforms throughout the entirety of June. Warner Bros. hopes this will help people learn ‘more about the systemic racism that plagues our society’.

Just Mercy Michael B. Jordan Jamie Foxx Warner Bros.

Don’t be hesitant, educate yourself and help whichever way you can. For the technology-hooked generation, watching a video on YouTube is the least we can do.

