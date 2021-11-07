Here’s Why You Keep Seeing Snail Videos Everywhere

@noahglenncarter/TikTok

If you’ve spent any time on TikTok in recent days, you may be wondering why everyone is suddenly so interested in snails.

Videos and memes about being chased by ominous murderous snails are everywhere, often with little context, but unlike some of the weirder TikTok trends of the past year, this one actually has a good explanation.

The meme has it’s origins in a far more ancient time – the year 2014, to be precise. As @noahglenncarter explains in a video, it all stems back to a clip posted by legendary early-2010s YouTube channel RoosterTeeth.

In an animated video titled ‘The Immortal Snail Assassin’, the channel poses a hypothetical ‘would you rather?’ question that sparked debate across the internet.

The scenario is as follows: you’d be given $10 million dollars and the key to immortality, but in return, for the rest of your life you would have an equally immortal snail that’s trying to get to you, and if it touches you, you die a painful death.

Rooster Teeth’s original video received 3.6 million views, and has continued to be the subject of discussion on social media in the years since. Now, the hypothetical snail has found its way to a whole new audience, with TikTok users as fascinated by the ‘would you rather’ question as millennial YouTube fans were back in the day.

The meme’s revival has sparked all sorts of new theories as to how to get away from the snail, from camping out on the Utah salt flats to putting the snail on a tiny treadmill, ultimately proving that, while you might be able to get away from it for a while, the immortal snail assassin always catches up eventually.