Hide The Pain Harold Found Another Monolith From 'Intergalactic Federation'

Taking viral internet culture to new extremes, Hide The Pain Harold seems to have just discovered another monolith, this time in his home country of Hungary.

A post to his official Facebook page shows Harold bearing his trademark Hide The Pain smile alongside the tall, metal structure.

‘Mysterious monolith appears in Hungary. According to a label, its a gift of the intergalactic federation,’ Harold captioned the images.

Hide The Pain Harold/Facebook

For those not quite up to speed, Hide The Pain Harold – real name András Arató – became a meme sensation after a stock photograph of him with an angst-filled smile went viral online.

The post, which already has more than 10,000 likes, has attracted hundreds of comments.

‘Hide the pain from those aliens Harold!’ one user wrote.

Another wrote: ‘This thing is exactly right for you, Harold. The smile says ‘thank you for this kind gift, aliens’ while your eyes say ‘oh, we’re f*cked’.’

UTAH MONOLITH

So far, more than 70 monoliths have appeared across the world in countries such as the US, UK, Germany, Spain, and Poland.

The first monolith was spotted on November 18 by a helicopter counting bighorn sheep in the south-eastern Utah desert.

The crew reported finding the 12-foot metal object ‘installed in the ground in a remote area of red rock’, with no message or sign to indicate who put it there.

Just over a week after it appeared, the state’s Bureau of Land Management announced that the monolith had vanished without a trace.