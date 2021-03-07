unilad
High School Students Caught Up In ‘Real-Life 21 Jump Street’ Drug Bust

by : Julia Banim on : 07 Mar 2021 15:05
High School Students Caught Up In 'Real-Life 21 Jump Street' Drug Bustannavausmusic/TikTok/Columbia Pictures

A TikToker has spoken up about what the ‘big incident’ at her high school was, and it sounds uncannily similar to the plot from 21 Jump Street.

TikToker Anna Vaus opened up about a wild incident that happened during her sophomore year – Year 11 to us Brits – after a girl transferred to her school as a junior. However, not everything was as it seemed.

The mysterious girl transferred in the middle of the school year, which Anna had found to be ‘super random’ at the time. However, she accepted the girl’s explanation that she had simply moved from elsewhere.

You can check out the vid for yourself below:

@annavausmusic##stitch with @_braedin ##21jumpstreet ##highschool ##fyp

♬ original sound – Anna Vaus

According to Anna, the girl was ‘really quiet’, but she had gone to ‘a lot of parties and football games and stuff like that’. She attended the school for a year, and then ‘out of nowhere’ disappeared as randomly as she had arrived.

Anna revealed:

A few weeks later, there was a giant drug bust at our school. She was an undercover cop! Students didn’t know. Staff didn’t know. The principal didn’t know. She was in our yearbook!

Anna added, ‘We got 21 Jump Street-ed, bamboozled!’, referring to the 2012 buddy cop comedy that starred Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum as two police officers who go undercover at a high school.

In the movie, various high jinks ensue as the duo try not to blow their cover while navigating the complicated social world of high school as fully grown adults.

21 Jump StreetColumbia Pictures

Those who’ve watched the video have been fascinated by this story, with one person asking, ‘Was she more Channing Tatum or Jonah Hill?’

Another likened the tale to classic – yet quite odd by today’s standards – rom-com Never Been Kissed, a film about a reporter who goes undercover at a high school only to fall in love with her English teacher.

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

