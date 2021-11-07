Hilarious Footage Shows Woman’s Attempt To Steal Chainsaw By Hiding It In Her Pants

u/Dudewith_alaptop/Reddit

Astounding footage has revealed a woman’s antics of stuffing a chainsaw down her pants in an apparent attempt to steal it from a store.

Perhaps the woman’s partner asked for one for Christmas? Or there’s a pesky tree in her garden she couldn’t stand the sight of for one day longer? But her methods of trying to run off with said chainsaw are questionable to say the least.

Advert 10

In view of the shop’s security cameras, the woman unashamedly wields the saw while in the aisle, testing out different ways to try to conceal it.

In what is one minute and 34 seconds of incredulous behaviour, the woman can be seen strolling down the aisle of what appears to be a hardware store, before the chainsaw catches her gaze.

Upon spotting the tool, the woman grabs it and proceeds to stick it down the front of her trousers.

Advert 10

Realising that it may look a tiny bit suspicious, she then places it back, puts her bags down, and tries once again. This time she puts it down the back of her pants, leaving viewers on Reddit with many, many burning questions.

Why a chainsaw? Why not put it in one of the two different bags she is carrying? And why be so blatant in trying to steal it, when it is likely that the store will have cameras?

Alamy

In similar bafflement, other users took to the comments completely dumbfounded by the woman’s boldness. One said: ‘She Milwaukeed right out the door with it. Crazy.’

Advert 10

Another wrote:

Damn that’s pretty smooth. If the camera hadn’t seen it, I bet no one would have.

A third commented: ‘Tried to Stihl a chainsaw’.