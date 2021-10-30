Hilarious Harmonica Pain Test Looks Brutal

@perfectionpearson/TikTok

If you’re gonna be dumb, you gotta be tough, especially when testing levels of pain with the help of a harmonica.

People have been doing stupid stuff with their friends for a laugh since the dawn of man. However, in a post-Jackass world where playing ‘Nutball’ and drinking one another’s ‘Sweat Suit Cocktail’ is somewhat normal, not to mention social media users ‘doing it for the Vine’, the stakes have been raised.

Sometimes, the simplest jokes and stunts are the best. For example, two guys testing their pain tolerance with a harmonica as the measure.

Louis (@perfectionpearson) recently shared a clip to TikTok of him and his brother-in-law doing the harmonica pain test. Essentially, they get hit with a few things and the sorer it is, the more musical their reaction will be.

Firstly, they get hit with a wooden spatula. Louis lets out a small tuneful whimper, but his brother doesn’t really react at all.

Secondly, they get hit with what looks like the pole of a mop, right in the chins. The sound is enough to make me recoil never mind the actual pain itself, so it’s no wonder Louis bursts into harmonic song. His brother appears to feel similar agony with one big exhale. Lastly, their chins get whacked with a cooking pot, which seems to be the most painful of all.

The video has racked up nearly 11 million views. ‘This is what ‘boys will be boys’ is supposed to mean,’ one user wrote. ‘Omg I’m literally crying at this and my belly hurts,’ another wrote. ‘One of the funniest things I’ve ever seen,’ a third commented.