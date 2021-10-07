Hilarious Hasbulla Confusion Has Broken The Internet

@hasbulla_/Instagram

A Good Samaritan who was duped by a photo of Hasbulla Magomedov has provided the internet with endless entertainment after asking if anyone knew who the ‘little boy’ was.

Blogger Hasbulla has become a familiar sight for social media users across the globe, with many used to seeing his face pop up in comments or in the form of a meme.

Advert 10

The 19-year-old is thought to have a Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD), more commonly known as dwarfism, and as a result of his condition he is commonly mistaken for a child.

With that in mind, we can’t really blame one member of the public in Liverpool for failing to realise an image of Hasbulla actually depicted a 19-year-old internet personality, but those in the know can’t help but laugh at their wholesome naivety that came with their efforts to do a good deed.

The unfortunate blunder came to light through a post on the Facebook page ‘Lost and Found in Liverpool’, which showed an image of a phone with Hasbulla as the wallpaper.

Advert 10

Alongside the image, the poster wrote, ‘Anybody know who this little boy is just handed phone into bus driver 17 going towards city centre.’

The image showed the so-called ‘little boy’ wearing a hat and tie, with the poster evidently assuming it was a young child who had dressed to the nines before posing for the camera.

After the post was shared on the Instagram page ‘Pot Noodle Fringe’, social media users couldn’t help but express their amusement, with one writing, ‘This has given me the best chuckle I’ve had in a while.’

Advert 10

Another commented, ‘Can’t stop laughing.’

It currently remains unclear whether anyone has educated the person who found the phone about who the image really shows, or whether anyone has stepped forward to collect their device, but one thing’s for sure; the post certainly did its job in gaining attention for the lost item.