Hilarious Reddit Thread Discussing Why People Are Attracted To Pete Davidson Takes Internet By Storm

by : Poppy Bilderbeck on : 14 Dec 2021 08:08
Hilarious Reddit Thread Discussing Why People Are Attracted To Pete Davidson Takes Internet By StormSaturday Night Live/YouTube/Alamy

A hysterical Reddit thread has decided to get to the bottom of why Pete Davidson is viewed as attractive by so many people. 

If you wanted to get behind the eyes of Kim Kardashian, who is rumoured to be romantically intertwined with comedian Pete Davidson, then look no further than this Reddit thread.

Who knew there could be 2,800 things about someone that makes them attractive?

Reddit Thread on Pete Davidson Attractive - Alamy Alamy

From taking over Calvin Klein’s Instagram alongside Machine Gun Kelly, to his Saturday Night Live appearance alongside Kim K, Davidson has recently been thrust into the spotlight – as has his dating history.

Even Emily Ratajkowski weighed in on just what makes the American comedian so alluring.

However, the people have also spoken, with Reddit users being quick to add to the debate, when questioned: ‘People who are attracted to Pete Davidson, why?’

The post has since amassed more than 12,500 upvotes, and 2,800 comments, with users having flooded to the thread to weigh in with their own views. One wrote, ‘I have a thing for dark circles.’

Another said: 

He’s like your weed dealer that you feel safe around for some reason and when he starts cracking jokes you realize you’d hook up with him.

A third commented, ‘Like the male equivalent of the Manic Pixie Dream Girl, the chaos goblin line cook.’

A fourth simply stated, ‘STFU Kanye.’

Shockingly, it looks like the Kardashians have set yet another trend.

