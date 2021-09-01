Hilarious Video Reveals How Woman Avoided Jury Service

@miagravess/TikTok

A woman who attempted to get out of jury duty and succeeded has gone viral on TikTok for her hilarious video detailing how she pulled it off.

People in America have attempted for years to avoid jury duty since it can be time-consuming and stressful, and one woman was so determined that she devised a humorous but effective scheme to avoid it.

Mia Graves began the video by saying how she was going to plan various outfit options in order to avoid jury duty: ‘Hey besties, I have jury duty in the morning, just found out I literally have to show up. I’ve pushed it off like twice and I do not want to go. So I’m gonna try to put together an outfit that just screams, ‘Send that b*tch home.”

Have a look for yourself:

Mia then went on to showcase her different outfits. Her first outfit features a t-shirt that reads ‘I love shoes, booze, boys with tattoos’ paired with black shorts. Describing the outfit, Mia says she looks like a ‘menace to society’. For the finishing touch, she added pink crocs so it ‘screams that I have terrible judgment to be a juror.’

Mia wears a red low-cut top with denim shorts as her next option, which she refers to as a ‘walking distraction.’

‘I wanted to show as much cleavage as possible, lots of leg’, she adds.

Mia then puts on a cowboy hat, a pair of cowboy boots and a southern accent to make the attire stand out even more, giving the impression she has ‘better things to do.’

Next, Mia dons a yellow blazer, black pants and a white blouse for the third outfit in order to appear ‘overqualified.’ Finally, she can be seen wearing a t-shirt, leggings, fake sliders and her hair in a messy bun, which appears to have taken the least amount of work. Mia completes the look by rubbing mascara all over her face to make it appear as if she’s had a ‘mental breakdown’.

Fortunately, Mia’s efforts paid off, as a follow-up video indicated that the court had released her from jury duty.

And of course, the question on all of our lips: which outfit worked? Well, Mia revealed the first outfit was the one that proved successful.

