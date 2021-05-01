Hipster Grandad Becomes Viral Fashion Megastar With More Than One Million Followers

It’s great to be able to spend so much time with Gramps. He’s a cool guy and it’s always fun to take photos of him.

Before Covid, we used to travel a lot for work and I really liked that. Visiting new places whilst having a great time with Gramps is super cool.

We posted the pictures of Gramps because he looked cool. When the first big Instagram page reposted one of the pictures, we reached the one-thousand follower mark and we were surprised then.

It’s great to see that Gramps can entertain and inspire so many people by simply enjoying himself.