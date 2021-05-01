Hipster Grandad Becomes Viral Fashion Megastar With More Than One Million Followers
A hipster grandad has become a viral fashion megastar with more than one million admiring followers, proving that style has no age limit.
75-year-old Alojz Abram, from Mainz, Germany – known affectionately as ‘Gramps’ to his fans – kicked off his influencer career in 2016 when his grandson Jannik asked if he wanted to try on his streetwear clothes.
Alojz loved the way he looked in the cool, casual threads, and Jannik has been snapping pics of his fashionable grandad ever since.
Jannik now manages Alojz’s popular Instagram account, where fans can see his various looks. Without a slipper in sight, Alojz can be seen rocking Supreme tops and Nike trainers, looking approximately one million times cooler than I ever will.
Speaking with MailOnline, Jannik said:
It’s great to be able to spend so much time with Gramps. He’s a cool guy and it’s always fun to take photos of him.
Before Covid, we used to travel a lot for work and I really liked that. Visiting new places whilst having a great time with Gramps is super cool.
We posted the pictures of Gramps because he looked cool. When the first big Instagram page reposted one of the pictures, we reached the one-thousand follower mark and we were surprised then.
It’s great to see that Gramps can entertain and inspire so many people by simply enjoying himself.
Gramps has just earned himself another follower in me. Check out more of his on fire looks here.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read