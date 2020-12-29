Homeless Window Washer Working To Pay For Glasses Breaks Down After Being Given $500

Homeless man @akramadinas/TikTok

Footage has gone viral which shows a homeless window washer breaking down in a convenience store following a heartwarming act of generosity.

The man in question had been cleaning windows for $1 in the hopes of saving up for a pair of glasses, and had managed to make $11 that day, a sum he appeared to be fairly pleased with. Little did he know that he was about to get a surprise windfall.

Advert 10

Footage shared by TikTok star @akramadinas shows the unnamed man break down in tears of joy after being handed $500. The glasses he needed to be able to see properly cost $150 from Walmart, meaning this unexpected gift would leave him with plenty left over for other essential items.

Watch the emotional moment below:

Advert 10

Expressing deep grattitude, the man can be seen hugging the kind person who gave him the money, declaring that he would be going to get his glasses the very next day.

It would take a heart of stone not to be moved by the man’s reaction, and the video which has so far been viewed over 2.5 million times has had a profound impact on those who’ve seen it.

One person commented:

You gave him more than just glasses, you gave him hope.

Advert 10

Another said:

This is what rich people should be doing and if I get rich ima help people out so much.

Homeless man @akramadinas/TikTok

All the best of luck to this man as he finally gets the glasses he needs: a basic, life transforming necessity that so many of us take for granted.

Advert 10