Hotels Near Area 51 Are Completely Booked Out For The Raid

With the plans to storm Area 51 mere weeks away, determined would-be alien liberators need somewhere to rest up before all their Naruto running and rock throwing.

‘Siri, search hotels near Area 51.’

However, it appears some of them might be forced to sleep top-to-toe come September 20, with the tiny town of Rachel, Nevada, absolutely chock-a-block with bookings.

With a population of just 54 people, Rachel is surrounded by ghost towns and large stretches of desert. The only business offering food and lodgings is the – brilliantly punny – Little A’Le’Inn.

The Little A’Le’Inn is a haven for stargazers and mystery seekers, with clear night skies all around and a gift shop filled to the brim with quirky alien merchandise.

Unfortunately for those yet to consider their sleeping arrangements, all 14 rooms at the Little A’Le’Inn are booked up at the time of the raid, with camping space the only available option left.

Alamo, Nevada is the next nearest town to get lodging. However, most of the hotels there are already packed to the rafters or else showing very little availability.

Another factor raiders will need to consider is fuel. Rachel’s only gas station shut years ago, so visitors will need to make sure they fill up their tanks at the nearest gas station. And by ‘near’ I mean fifty miles away in Alamo.

However, well-prepared alien seekers who have managed to snag a bed at Little A’Le’Inn will no doubt feel right at home upon their arrival.

According to information on the alien-themed motel website:

Look up as the truth lies there. Always keep your eyes to the skies whenever you can. You just never know when that special event will happen. At those times there may be no answers, leaving you only to wonder what just happened or what you saw, and having to ask more questions… getting no answers. Life is a mystery, enjoy the ride. The events and unidentified flying objects we see and only hear at times in this area often leave us shaking our heads. The unknown is what we live for. The times when logic escapes us and the knowledge of things to come are before us. We welcome it all.

Before getting on the road to liberate the little green men, liberate your liver over at the “Little A’ Le’ Inn!” Only 18 minutes from the black mailbox on the Extra Terrestrial highway. #Area51Raid pic.twitter.com/NF4POUzQuu — 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑬𝒙𝒉𝒂𝒖𝒔𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝑹𝒆𝒂𝒅𝒆𝒓 (@revisionthis) July 24, 2019

Meanwhile, law enforcement are preparing for the number of visitors intending to flood the area, a far greater scale than would usually be expected.

Lincoln County Sheriff Kerry Lee told CNN:

I cannot believe it’s gotten this much attention. We deal with this on a weekly basis but nothing to this scale.

Sheriff Lee also spoke about the strain of emergency services a sudden huge influx of visitors could have:

We could probably handle it, but it could definitely cause issues. Heaven forbid the number is 5,000 people where you almost double the size of the county. […] I could see people with a lot of heat-related issues, and with our limited resources up here it could definitely jeopardize their safety. The number of people could overwhelm our EMS in a hurry.

We made it to the Little A'Le'Inn in Rachel. Their phone has been ringing off the hook and they're already seeing an increase in business. Full story by @Joe_Bartels tonight at 11. #StormArea51 pic.twitter.com/4DcYECJsdy — KTNV Action News (@KTNV) July 17, 2019

Sheriff Lee has urged visitors against attempting to storm Area 51, encouraging them to instead head out to ‘see the stars’ and enjoy the striking surroundings.

Whether the two million who have clicked attending (and therefore will 100 per cent certainly attend) will listen to his sensible advice is another matter entirely…

