Husband Uncovers Wife Is Having An Affair After Spotting Her On Google Maps

Those having secret affairs will often go to great lengths to hide their infidelity, keeping secret phones and making up flimsy excuses to get out of the house for an hour.

But there’s one thing many cheating wives and husbands might fail to think of when arranging their romantic trysts: the all-seeing eye of the Google Maps Street View van.

One woman from the city of Lima in Peru has been captured on Street View sitting on a bench with her lover’s head lying tenderly in her lap. Her face was obscured, but this didn’t stop her husband from recognising her.

As reported by the Daily Express, the husband came across this scene back in 2013, and was able to recognise his wife from the clothes she was wearing.

The unnamed woman had been sitting with her lover by the city’s Puente de los Suspiros de Barranco (Bridge of Sighs of the Ravine). She can be seen wearing a white shirt over a black top, with jeans and a pair of heeled boots.

The husband decided to confront her after seeing the damning image, and she consequently admitted to having been unfaithful with the man on the bench, whose identity is also unknown.

Unfortunately, this confession ultimately led to the break-up of their relationship, and the signing of divorce papers. Perhaps the affair would have remained forever under wraps if it hadn’t been for Google Street View, but we’ll never know for certain.

This is, of course, far from the only unexpected sighting on Google Earth, which has now been snapping pics all over the world for many years now.

From shipwrecks to weird crop circles, those who spend enough time browsing Google Earth will eventually find something strange to zoom in on.

This month alone, eagle-eyed Google Earth users spotted a mysterious 400ft ice ship inside an iceberg, sparking the imaginations of many conspiracy theorists.

The ship was spotted south of New Zealand by YouTuber MrMBB333, who describes himself as an ‘Earth Watchman’.

Describing his findings inn a video shared on Friday, August 7, the YouTuber commented:

You look down on it and it looks like the outline of a ship. This measures 400ft long, whatever that looks like, it looks like a ship. An ice ship if you want to call it – a 400ft yacht just sitting there off the coast of Antarctica.

Google Earth has opened up many opportunities for the curious to tap and scroll their way across our planet. But, as this sorry tale of cheating shows, it can also reveal your secrets.