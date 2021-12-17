Ice Cream Van Funeral Procession Leaves Viewers In Tears

@louisad__/Twitter

A beautiful funeral procession for an ice cream seller has left people in pieces.

A woman posted a video on Twitter of a succession of ice cream vans following a funeral hearse, and it has left people in absolute awe over such a show of camaraderie and respect.

One social media user even noted how the line of ice cream vans is a ‘tradition within the ice cream community’.

Alamy

When I die, my friends will probably roll their eyes, and barely drag themselves into a nice outfit in order to remember my life.

But this ice cream van procession shows just how loved and cherished one ice cream seller was, after multiple other vendors came together to drive behind the funeral car.

The video, posted by Louisa Davies, shows a procession of around 10 ice cream vans with their music blaring, following behind.

Davies wrote:

Just witnessed an ice cream man’s funeral and all the ice cream vans came and followed in solidarity I AM SOBBING.

The post has since amassed more than 30,000 likes, 5,000 retweets and 300 comments, with users flooding to the video to pay their respects. One said, ‘Well this is just the best thing I’ve read.’

Another wrote:

That’s actually lit! Clearly, he loved what he did and was respected by his peers. At the end of a career, that’s all we can hope for.

A third commented, ‘This is actually a genuinely lovely way to pay their respects.’

In the comments, Davies noted that she had spoken to the family of the ice cream driver who had passed away, and had since arranged for a donation to be made for Cancer Research.