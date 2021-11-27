Iconic Train Enthusiast Appears To Also Be A Singer As Spotify Track Is Discovered

Francis Bourgeois/Instagram

Iconic train enthusiast Francis Bourgeois has delighted fans far and wide with his inspiring sense of joy, introducing a whole new generation to the wholesome sport of trainspotting.

With his likeability and knowledge of all things rail-related, the 20-year-old engineering student – whose real name has recently has come under speculation – already has a legion of fans, his infectious excitement providing some much needed warmth during these chilly winter months.

However, it would appear there is even more to Francis than meets the eye, as a Spotify link embedded in what is believed to be his personal Instagram bio would suggest.

This link takes us to a track called Whatley Quarry by an artist named Boggy Can. The cover art features a car, a truck and – perhaps unsurprisingly – a freightliner train, all photoshopped against the craggy backdrop of Whatley Quarry.

Based four miles west of Frome, Somerset – close to where Francis seemingly grew up – Whatley Quarry supplies crushed limestone aggregate to local markets via road, according to its website, as well as to London and South East England depots through its dedicated rail link.

One quick browse through Google images and it becomes immediately clear why someone like Francis would be so creatively struck by such a place. Whatley Quarry has trains galore, taking the limestone out to where it’s needed by track.

At four minutes nine seconds, Whatley Quarry contains lyrics such as ‘Whatley Quarry, don’t you worry, it’s alright, I’ll be back in four hours’ and references to a Nissan Micra.

The track has a very funky beat to it, full of autotuned vocals and a catchy by melancholic chorus, and I can imagine listening to it on headphones at my favourite train station, or raving away at the Warehouse project.