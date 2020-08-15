Identical Twin Sisters Who Married Identical Brothers Are Both Pregnant At Same Time

Twins salyerstwins/Instagram

A set of identical twin sisters who married identical brothers are now both pregnant at the exact same time, with their unborn children set to be full genetic siblings as well as cousins.

Brittany and Briana Deane, 33, met their husbands Josh and Jeremy Salyers, 35, at a twins convention in Twinsburg, Ohio, back in 2017, and ended up falling in love in apparently seamless unison.

The couples, who were the subject of TLC documentary Our Twinsane Wedding, became engaged just six weeks after first locking eyes with each other, saying ‘we do’ at a ‘Twice Upon a Time’ themed wedding ceremony in 2018.

Now, the two identical couples have announced their happy news over Instagram, with a fun Baywatch-style photoshoot. They did not state whether or not they themselves would be having their own new set of twins, which would have been a truly dizzying state of affairs.

Clad in – matching, of course – lifeguard get-up, the siblings stated that they were ‘thrilled and grateful to experience overlapping pregnancies’, expressing excitement for the day when their babies will be able to meet each other.

Now, this shared baby joy may appear to be a delightful coincidence, however plenty of work went into ensuring their twinning pregnancies, with the couples even ‘timing’ their baby-making schedules in order to fall pregnant in sync. Something many other siblings would no doubt consider ‘TMI’.

Speaking last May on Australia’s Today show, Brittany said:

I think there’s just something we would love to experience together. We have experienced most milestones of our lives together, birthdays, getting your driver’s license, graduations, and our double wedding. This would be the next huge event, and we’d love to experience it together, and ideally we will.

The two couples have previously spoken about their dreams of raising their families together at their joint marital home in Virginia.

It’s not exactly clear when the new arrivals are due, or indeed how close the due dates will be. However, the parents-to-be have already received plenty of support from their many loyal fans, who appear thrilled by the expansion of this unusual family.

One person commented:

That’s amazing and so fun!! Can’t wait to see what the babies look like!

Another enthused:

This is so fun!!! And awesome! Congrats from a fellow twin! My twin and I tried to get pregnant at the same time, but it didn’t work for us! So glad y’all get to experience it together.

Many congratulations to the Salyers twins on their perfectly timed visit from the stalk.