IHOP Employee Mortified After Accidentally Turning Away Adam Sandler

by : Cameron Frew on : 27 Apr 2021 12:41
An IHOP employee told a customer it’d be a long wait for food, at which point he left. Later, she realised it was Adam Sandler.

Pushing your way ahead of queues, getting into places early, turning up to restaurants without a booking and getting the best table; understatement of the year, but being a celebrity comes with certain perks. That said, not everybody exercises them.

Dayanna Rodas (@dayanna.rodas) recently posted a TikTok of a recent encounter in her local IHOP. It seemed innocuous enough, until she discovered it was Sandler.

@dayanna.rodasPleaseee come back ##comedy ##fyp ##foryou ##viral ##adamsandler♬ Be A Clown – ָ࣪ ۰♥︎ Osuna ࣪𖥔꒷

The video shows CCTV footage inside the restaurant, with Dayanna looking for any free tables and explaining to Sandler, who’s wearing a face mask, when he’ll be able to sit down for food. After telling him it’ll be a 30-minute wait, he politely decides to leave. No fuss, no ‘do you know who I am?’ behaviour.

The TikTok has since been viewed more than 7.3 million times, with many praising the Happy Gilmore star. ‘At least he didn’t use his fame to rush anything, he left like a normal person would,’ one user wrote.

Another commented: ‘The fact he could have said… I’m Adam Sandler and didn’t is amazing, most celebrities would use their status to get them places.’

The clip was later shared to Reddit, with one user writing: ‘So you treated Adam Sandler like a regular person accidentally?’ Another replied: ‘He probably appreciated it.’

Another user also commented: ‘He lives in my neighborhood and frequents one of the restaurants I do and he’s very down to earth. Doubt he was mad he didn’t get preferential treatment, he’s always so chill.’

This sentiment has been echoed by other users, with many saying he didn’t need to be humbled as he’s already a nice guy. ‘He’s literally one of the most humbled celebrities out there,’ one wrote.

Other people have asked how Dayanna couldn’t tell it was Sandler – not necessarily because of his face, but his clothes. ‘How could they not tell. He was wearing the Adam Sandler fit,’ one user commented.

For anyone who’s unaware, baggy basketball shorts and a hoody is a classic Sandler outfit. ‘How’d you not realise it was him with those shorts… it’s his signature look,’ another wrote.

Another fan wrote: ‘Adam is the nicest celebrity I’ve met. He’s the most down-to-earth human. The most normal and kind dude.’

If you have to wait a bit longer for food right now, be like the Sandman.

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

