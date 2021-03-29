Incredible Aerial Footage Shows Hundreds Of Ships Waiting For Suez Canal To Reopen

miggsg/Reddit

Eye-opening footage has emerged from the Suez Canal showing rows and rows of boats waiting to travel through the waterway in Egypt, where the ginormous Ever Given ship has been trapped since Tuesday, March 23.

The 1,300ft boat, which is filled with around 20,000 shipping containers, has finally been freed from the shoreline, according to reports.

It’s hoped that by the end of the day, March 29, the ship will finally be able to make its way out of the busy trade route, allowing the hundreds of waiting vessels to pass through.

The sizable delay will have already had huge effects on many of the cargo ships, with an estimated 90% of them not insured for delays.

‘We are starting to build a picture of the number of ships that are delayed, and the number of ships we insure that are delayed,’ said William Robinson, managing director of the strike and delay class at the Standard Club.

‘We feel this is a valuable product. This kind of incident shows why it is valuable, even for those kinds of incidents people plan for but hope will never happen.’

However, even those that are insured could risk not receiving a pay out because of the excess/retention period, which often requires delays to be in excess of a week or more in order to be covered.

The canal blockage is estimated to have cost the global economy an eyewatering $400 million for every hour the Ever Given remains stuck there, so the sooner cargo ships are free to pass, the better.