Incredible Footage Reveals How Food Adverts Are Actually Made

@stevegiralt/Instagram

A talented visual engineer has revealed how food adverts are actually made, and you’ll never look at ads in quite the same way ever again.

New York City-based director Steve Giralt uses his formidable creative skills to ensure food looks extra tempting for potential customers, and his work behind the scenes is genuinely mesmerising to watch.

Steve uploads plenty of videos to his incredible Instagram page, which shows just what goes into making you crave that perfect slice of pizza or buttery croissant.

One vid shows Steve using a machine to chuck spice at a pepper, while another shows a robotic arm squeezing hot sauce onto a taco.

Check it out:

Some of the effects used here are truly ingenious, from a water balloon used to create a juicy ‘burst of fruit’ effect, to a pineapple being sliced by a ‘ninja robot’.

My personal favourite vid shows how the ‘floating’ pieces of a burger can be cleverly pieced back together using string and a clever mechanism which pulls apart and drops everything into place.

Needless to say, Steve’s Instagram followers can’t stop watching his addictive videos, enjoying learning about his artistic process nearly as much they enjoy the tasty food he helps promote.

One impressed individual described his ‘eye for visualization’ as ‘amazing’, while another – commenting on a chips video – simply yet approvingly remarked, ‘I want chips now. You did your job well’.

Steve, who has 398,000 followers, has well and truly pulled back the curtain on the magic of visual effects, and left many of us pondering a fun new career in food advertising.

In all honesty, the revealing of his magician’s secrets has made Steve’s work all the more extraordinary to me, and I just know I’ll be looking out for hidden robots in every advert from now on.

You can find out more about Steve Giralt here.

