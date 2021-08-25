Incredible Video Shows Super-Strong One-Year-Old Picking Up 15lbs Ball
Footage of a mega-strong one-year-old picking up a ball weighing 15lbs has the internet in awe.
If you ever needed more of a reason to get to the gym, then this is it. If a one-year-old baby is lifting weights like this, then it’s time to get back on it.
This baby boy has left the internet gobsmacked due to being able to pick up his 15lbs medicine ball, aged just one years old.
In the video, the baby can be seen lowering himself down to the ball, squatting as he manages to cup his hands underneath it and ease himself back up. He then places the ball back down and continues to suck on his dummy as if the whole incident was no biggie.
The post has since amassed 59,400 votes and 2,200 comments on Reddit, with other users having flooded to the comments section in absolute awe of the mega-strong baby. One said, ‘Shoulder width stance, full squat, and that power move at the end had me dying. This baby’s got better form than most.’
Another wrote:
Form was pretty decent on his first lift. Drove his legs into the ground and used his back a bit in the end. 2nd lift it just unraveled. Could really see the fatigue setting in.
Get usage of the pacifier tho, mentally in tune and breathing seemed adequate. I see great things on the horizon.
A third commented, ‘Grows up to become a power lifter that can’t perform without a pacifier.’
While some users were concerned about the baby getting injured, the one-year-old proved them all wrong with his superhuman strength.
This baby has put the rest of the weightlifting community to shame. Next time you’re at the gym, if you can’t do a weighted squat with a dummy in your mouth, then it just simply doesn’t count.
If you needed any tips on form, then forget Instagram influencers, this one-year-old has it covered.
Creditsu/FearmyBeard21 / Reddit
He was determined to pick up this 15lbs medicine ball and so he did!