Influencer Ignites Outrage Over Wakanda ‘Blackface’ Tutorial

by : Emily Brown on : 03 Nov 2021 14:24
Influencer Ignites Outrage Over Wakanda 'Blackface' Tutorial@ SuzyZ/YouTube

An influencer has been met with backlash online after a video of her giving a ‘Wakanda Queen’ makeup tutorial involving blackface went viral. 

Influencer SuzyZ originally shared her video in April 2020 to her channel on the Chinese site Bilibili, where she has racked up more than one million followers by posting videos in which she tries out different looks using makeup and wigs.

In the clip, she introduces herself as ‘Suzy aka Wakanda Queen’, in reference to the fictional African country featured in Marvel’s Black Panther. She uses dark brown makeup to paint her skin, and glittery lip gloss to make her lips appear a dark blue colour.

A rough translation of the video’s title reads, ‘Wakanda beauty blogger settled in station b? Can you see me? I am the darkest in the whole network, right?’

The video is said to have been well received when it was first posted to Bilibili, but her use of blackface has been met with backlash after her tutorial was reposted to TikTok.

TikToker @yourhellraiser wrote that the video had only received 239,000 dislikes on Bilibili in comparison to 1.145 million likes, and that ‘no one was calling them out on social media’. They slammed Suzy’s video as ‘racist’, while another TikToker responded, ‘So we just openly blackfish na? [sic]’

See a clip of the video below:

@yourhellbringerI’m definitely making jokes about this vid,no doubt about it##fypage ##capcut ##alightmotionpro ##xyzbca ##fypage ##blackqueen ##blowthisaccountup ##wtfmom♬ Silence – Silence

The ‘Wakanda Queen’ tutorial came as part of a ‘Global Series’ on the influencer’s channel, which also features a video in which she dressed in Indian clothing, darkened her skin and claimed the makeup smelt ‘like curry’. In a comment responding to that clip, she apologised for her words and said she didn’t meant to cause offence.

Some TikTokers have argued the initial lack of backlash to the video is indicative of an unfamiliarity in China with the offensive history of blackface, where most forms of social media are banned.

One person responded, ‘Blackface is nt very educated about in asia ? Alot of people actually dont knw its wrong, so like ppl cant expect the whole world to be as ‘woke’ [sic]’. Others, however, have hit back at the suggestions that the videos stemmed from a lack of knowledge, with one person arguing people will ‘come up with any excuse just to invalidate racism against black people’.

Since being shared on TikTok, Suzy’s video has racked up more than 2.7 million views.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk

