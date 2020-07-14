Influencer Marries 20-Year-Old Stepson After Divorcing His Dad Newsflash

An influencer from Russia has just married her 20-year-old stepson after getting divorced from his dad.

Marina Balmasheva, 35, from the western Russian region of Krasnodar Krai, lived with her 45-year-old husband Alexey for more than 10 years before they filed for divorce.

Now Marina – who boasts nearly half a million Instagram followers – has tied the knot with her ex-husband’s son, Vladimir ‘Voya’ Shavyrin, a young man fifteen years her junior.

The newlyweds announced their plans for marriage earlier this year, exchanging their vows at a registry office ceremony last week.

Taking to Instagram, Marina shared photographs of her perhaps unusual nuptials, which her ex is – perhaps unsurprisingly – not too enthusiastic about.

One video was shared with the following caption:

We drove to the registry office, I didn’t even have a hairbrush with me. The rings were in the car. There was a good mood and a little embarrassment.

Marina revealed that Alexey is not currently speaking to her or to his son, Voya, explaining:

I think he does not like what we have done.

Pictures show the couple signing their wedding papers together, with others showing them posing in their wedding finery like any other couple starting out a new life together.

However, these lovebirds were once stepmother and stepson, with Marina having known Voya since he was a little boy of seven years old.

Marina opened up about their controversial relationship earlier this year, uploading a throwback photograph of herself at the age 22, standing next to a then seven-year-old Voya. The picture made some fans feel quite uncomfortable and shocked at the time.

Marina, who is known for having gone a significant weight loss transformation, has now spoken out about the ‘nice’ wedding day, which she admits hasn’t really changed their relationship too much so far.

According to Marina:

After the registry office, we dressed in typical wedding attire and enjoyed a nice reception at a local restaurant with several guests.

Married life isn’t the only big change on the horizon for the pair, who are now expecting their first baby together. They are also hoping to move to a bigger city.

Before their divorce, Marina and Alexey had adopted four children together. All the other kids are currently residing with Alexey after Marina was stripped of her parental rights in court.