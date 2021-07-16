Influencer Slammed For Bragging About Tricking Women Into Unprotected Sex

@naimdarrechi/Instagram

A Spanish influencer is facing intense criticism and possible jail time after boasting about tricking women into unprotected sex.

Naim Darrechi, a 19-year-old TikTok star, is considered one of Spain’s most popular online personalities – or at least he was, until he bragged about tricking partners into having sex without a condom by saying he was ‘sterile’.

‘I find it difficult with a condom, so I never use one. So I tell them… relax, I’m sterile,’ he told Spanish YouTuber Mostopapi, saying how he thought he ‘had a problem’ after his partners didn’t get pregnant after having unprotected sex.

Amid the subsequent social media furore, with users accusing him of ‘admitting to raping girls’, Darrechi took to Instagram to say: ‘I want to apologise, really. Sometimes I don’t realise the responsibility that is mine.’

‘I made a comment that really is out of place and that is not right. Sometimes I say things and sometimes I exaggerate, but here it’s just crazy what I said, I wish it had been cut at the edit and no one would ever have heard it,’ he added.

Irene Montero, the equality minister, warned Darrechi that he may have broken a new law in Spain which defines all non-consensual sex as rape, similarly to Belgium, Cyprus, Luxembourg, Iceland, Germany and Sweden. The UK has yet to introduce such an expansive consent-based law.

‘Removing a condom or ejaculating inside (a woman) without consent is now sexual abuse and the law will recognise it as aggression. Bragging to 26 million followers about something like this reflects the urgency of putting consent at the centre. We will inform the prosecutor’s office,’ she tweeted.

Authorities with the regional government in the Balearic Islands said they plan to sue the influencer for ‘deceiving an indeterminate number of women, for inciting violence against women and against their sexual freedom, sexual and reproductive rights and against crimes which may arise on account of the instruction,’ as per a press release.

Mercedes Garrido, minister of the presidency, civil service and equality and president of the Balearic Women’s Institute, is considering the extent to which Darrechi may have ‘put many women, presumably from the Balearic Islands, at risk in terms of sexually transmitted diseases and unwanted pregnancies’.

The institute has also asked the Spanish Data Protection Agency to request he close both his YouTube and TikTok accounts. If found guilty of sexual abuse or rape, Darrechi could face a sentence of between one and 12 years.