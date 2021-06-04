Influencer Who Wore ‘Tax The Rich’ Shirt Criticised For $2,000,000 Apartment Tour
Though Nicole Sanchez is a popular streamer and influencer, she’s faced criticism for showing off her expensive apartment.
Many influencers make a show of their wealth, but Nicole Sanchez, also known as Neekolul on her channels, made her name by critiquing the rich. In fact, she rose to prominence by creating a viral ‘OK Boomer’ video that saw her wearing a Bernie Sanders T-shirt.
These kinds of displays have continued throughout her successful career, wearing shirts that read ‘Tax The Rich’ during her content. However, some are now noticing the apparent hypocrisy between Sanchez’s message and the reality she lives.
During a ‘$2,000,000 Apartment Tour’ video that was uploaded on YouTube on Tuesday, June 1, the influencer discussed her setup. On the back of accusations of champagne socialism, the video received a lot of negative feedback with 14,000 downvotes and only 2,000 upvotes.
Comments on the video largely disapproved of Sanchez’s lifestyle, with some commenting, ‘She went from “eat the rich” to “let them eat cake” very quickly lol’. Another person commented, ‘Not against a 2 mill apartment that’s dope just against the hypocrisy.’ Others simply discussed the fact the influencer had gone from promoting the taxing of wealthy people to just enterprise owners.
Despite the negative feedback, the influencer has already discussed her newfound wealth on the back of her success. In a video, posted in March, she defended her changing lifestyle and political views.
The influencer stated in the video:
I think when people mean like, ‘Tax the rich,’ I think at the end of the day they do mean, like, billionaires and people who have insane, unfathomable amounts of wealth.
I had my stance on views and politics when I first put the first ‘OK Boomer’ TikTok. And even like, whatever I’m making now, compared to then, I would see if people would be upset if I didn’t have those views anymore. Whether I’m making this money or not, I just feel like it’s not something to be rude about. Because there’s nothing to be rude about.
Regardless of the feedback on this particular video, the influencer still appears to have plenty of fans who subscribe to her channels. With this in mind, it seems that not all of her followers are worried about her political alignment or thoughts on eating the rich.
