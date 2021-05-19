Influencers Get Into Massive, All-Out Brawl At YouTubers Vs TikTokers Conference

Doomslayer_KJM/KSI/Twitter

Influencers ended up getting into a massive, all-out brawl at the recent YouTubers vs. TikTokers conference.

With a boxing event between 12 of YouTube and TikTok’s top content creators being just under one month away, things became violent between Sway House star Bryce Hall and his upcoming opponent The ACE Family YouTuber, Austin McBroom.

Advert 10

Hall and McBroom are scheduled to face each other in the ring on June 12, however it would appear they ended up getting a few punches in early during yesterday’s press conference (May 18) in Miami, Florida.

During the hosts’ press conference, KEEMSTAR and Fouseytube fired off questions in regards to the upcoming bouts. However, the broadcast had to be cut short after a brawl broke out between Hall and McBroom.

In footage taken from the event, Hall could be seen running towards McBroom, pushing him backwards in his chair. Chaos erupted as others in the room rushed to separate the pair, and glass was reportedly broken during the altercation.

Advert 10

Speaking with TMZ Sports after the event, McBroom spoke of his anger at Hall for how the skirmish had unfolded.

McBroom said:

He out here trying to wrestle. We got a fight June 12 – he’s wrestling me! If he does that bulls*** on June 12, he’s getting his ass knocked out. That’s what’s happening.

Advert 10

When quizzed as to whether or not their scuffle was actually real, McBroom insisted:

None of this s*** was staged. This s*** is real. He’s getting knocked the f*** out.

Hall has previous vowed to knock McBroom out during their headlining fight, telling TMZ Sports that he will use the K.O. bonus money to buy a new house for his mother.

Advert 10

Following the altercation, Hall tweeted:

Glad your security was there to push me off of you ! After I’m done with you I got a better fight next so I’m not worried.

However, McBroom also appears confident about his chances of victory in the ring, tweeting:

Advert 10

Come to find out @brycehall is as strong as my 10 month old baby boy. Steel boy you wanna fight him instead of me Face with tears of joy.

No doubt we’re in for some dramatic scenes when the rival influencers face each other in the ring next month.

Fans can check out the upcoming YouTubers vs TikTokers: Battle of the Platforms boxing event via Live x Live on June 12.