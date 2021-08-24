unilad
Advert

Insane Crate Challenge Dubbed The ‘Best Trend Of The Decade’

by : Julia Banim on : 24 Aug 2021 10:23
Insane Crate Challenge Dubbed The 'Best Trend Of The Decade'@jenkemmag/Instagram

It’s fair to say there have been some viral challenges over the years you should absolutely not attempt under any circumstances.

From the Tide Pod challenge to the choking game, the internet is awash with questionable, wince-worthy and often downright dangerous trends.

Advert

However, sometimes a trend will emerge that takes real skill and looks pretty damn cool to watch. I give you the ‘Milk Crate Challenge’.

Check it out below:

Videos circulating online show daring challengers stepping up onto a series of milk crates, arranged in a sort of ascending then descending pyramid formation.

Advert

First, the challenge taker will step onto ‘single storey’ crates, before stepping up again to the next level of crates. Then they do a big step to reach the highest pile of crates in the centre. After this, they will make their way down the other side.

The challenge, footage of which has been shared by skateboarding publication Jenkem Magazine, has been described by one impressed viewer as ‘easily the best trend of this decade’.

Another declared it should be ‘an Olympic sport’, while a third person mused, ‘We came a long way from planking’.

Advert

I have to say, this has overtaken the Ice Bucket Challenge for me in terms of a trend that is fun to watch but also leaves me feeling a bit on edge.

Now, of course, you shouldn’t try this if you aren’t going to be super careful about it or if, like me, you have all the grace and balance of a baby hippopotamus. Crash mats would be an idea with this one.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Poison Control Reports Spike In Calls After Anti-Vaxxers Take Livestock Dewormer
News

Poison Control Reports Spike In Calls After Anti-Vaxxers Take Livestock Dewormer

Study On Honesty Was Based On Fake Data, Researchers Say
Science

Study On Honesty Was Based On Fake Data, Researchers Say

‘Human Satan’ Says ‘The Sinister’ Made Him Transform Into Devil
Life

‘Human Satan’ Says ‘The Sinister’ Made Him Transform Into Devil

Doritos Pays 13-Year-Old $20,000 Following Puffy Dorito Video
Food

Doritos Pays 13-Year-Old $20,000 Following Puffy Dorito Video

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Viral, challenge, Crate Challenge, internet, viral trend

Credits

Jenkem Magazine/Instagram

  1. Jenkem Magazine/Instagram

    @jenkemmag

 