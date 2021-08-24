Insane Crate Challenge Dubbed The ‘Best Trend Of The Decade’

@jenkemmag/Instagram

It’s fair to say there have been some viral challenges over the years you should absolutely not attempt under any circumstances.

From the Tide Pod challenge to the choking game, the internet is awash with questionable, wince-worthy and often downright dangerous trends.

However, sometimes a trend will emerge that takes real skill and looks pretty damn cool to watch. I give you the ‘Milk Crate Challenge’.

Check it out below:

Videos circulating online show daring challengers stepping up onto a series of milk crates, arranged in a sort of ascending then descending pyramid formation.

First, the challenge taker will step onto ‘single storey’ crates, before stepping up again to the next level of crates. Then they do a big step to reach the highest pile of crates in the centre. After this, they will make their way down the other side.

The challenge, footage of which has been shared by skateboarding publication Jenkem Magazine, has been described by one impressed viewer as ‘easily the best trend of this decade’.

Another declared it should be ‘an Olympic sport’, while a third person mused, ‘We came a long way from planking’.

I have to say, this has overtaken the Ice Bucket Challenge for me in terms of a trend that is fun to watch but also leaves me feeling a bit on edge.

Now, of course, you shouldn’t try this if you aren’t going to be super careful about it or if, like me, you have all the grace and balance of a baby hippopotamus. Crash mats would be an idea with this one.

