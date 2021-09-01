unilad
Advert

Insane Footage Shows Man’s Unbelievable Bow And Arrow Trick Shots

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 01 Sep 2021 15:12
Insane Footage Shows Man's Unbelievable Bow And Arrow Trickshots@jamesjeantrickshots/Instagram

Katniss Everdeen had better watch her back, as there’s a new bow and arrow master in town.

James Jean continuously leaves his 82,000 Instagram followers in awe after sharing videos of him performing trick shot, after trick shot, after trickshot.

Advert

He can target things as small as an aspirin tablet, and can shoot an arrow through the centre of a wedding ring.

His skills are so mind-blowing, he can even hit a water droplet before it hits the ground.

If that doesn’t impress you, some of James’s shots are even taken without him looking.

Advert

In one of his videos of James practising his water droplet shots, someone commented, ‘Whaaaat that’s next next next level!’

Another person wrote, ‘Unreal man. That high level training clearly pays off,’ while someone else suggested he try out for the Olympics.

They commented:

Man! You should definately start sending arrows on the 70yd marker and try out for the Olympics team! I dare you!

Advert

Another person shared the same thoughts, writing, ‘Where you from? And why don’t you try for Olympics and world championship in archery? You are awesome.’

In another video, James successfully shoots an arrow in half using another one in a perfectly timed manoeuvre, further leaving his followers stumped as to how he does such things.

Indian actor R. Madhavan commented, ‘This is just unbelievable an extraordinary. You’re a genius,’ as another person wrote, ‘Been following you since like 6k followers. People that don’t shoot bows don’t realize how impressive this stuff actually is. I never would have thought some of these shots were even possible. Keep it up man.’

Advert

A third person branded James as a reincarnated Robin Hood.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Steve Irwin Wears Khaki Outfit While Surfing Before Grabbing Snake In Iconic Resurfaced Video
Celebrity

Steve Irwin Wears Khaki Outfit While Surfing Before Grabbing Snake In Iconic Resurfaced Video

Fearless Man Extracts Honey From Beehive With Bare Hands In Unbelievable Video
Animals

Fearless Man Extracts Honey From Beehive With Bare Hands In Unbelievable Video

Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry, Reggae Legend, Dies Aged 85
Music

Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry, Reggae Legend, Dies Aged 85

Hostages Used As Human Shields Tied To Car Roofs In Terrifying Bank Robbery Getaway
News

Hostages Used As Human Shields Tied To Car Roofs In Terrifying Bank Robbery Getaway

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Viral, Archer, Bow and Arrow, Instagram, Now, Trickshots

Credits

Instagram/James Jean

  1. Instagram/James Jean

    @jamesjeantrickshots

 