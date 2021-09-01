Insane Footage Shows Man’s Unbelievable Bow And Arrow Trick Shots

@jamesjeantrickshots/Instagram

Katniss Everdeen had better watch her back, as there’s a new bow and arrow master in town.

James Jean continuously leaves his 82,000 Instagram followers in awe after sharing videos of him performing trick shot, after trick shot, after trickshot.

He can target things as small as an aspirin tablet, and can shoot an arrow through the centre of a wedding ring.

His skills are so mind-blowing, he can even hit a water droplet before it hits the ground.

If that doesn’t impress you, some of James’s shots are even taken without him looking.

In one of his videos of James practising his water droplet shots, someone commented, ‘Whaaaat that’s next next next level!’

Another person wrote, ‘Unreal man. That high level training clearly pays off,’ while someone else suggested he try out for the Olympics.

They commented:

Man! You should definately start sending arrows on the 70yd marker and try out for the Olympics team! I dare you!

Another person shared the same thoughts, writing, ‘Where you from? And why don’t you try for Olympics and world championship in archery? You are awesome.’

In another video, James successfully shoots an arrow in half using another one in a perfectly timed manoeuvre, further leaving his followers stumped as to how he does such things.

Indian actor R. Madhavan commented, ‘This is just unbelievable an extraordinary. You’re a genius,’ as another person wrote, ‘Been following you since like 6k followers. People that don’t shoot bows don’t realize how impressive this stuff actually is. I never would have thought some of these shots were even possible. Keep it up man.’

A third person branded James as a reincarnated Robin Hood.