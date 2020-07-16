Insult Your Friends In Ancient Egyptian With Google's Hieroglyphics Translator Google Arts & Culture

I’ve always loved learning about the Ancient Egyptians, potentially because I rather enjoyed gory stories about chisels up noses and cursed mummies when I was a kid.

Nowadays, I still like finding out about hieroglyphics, one of the earliest forms of writing and arguably a way cooler means of communicating than sending back and forth laughing face emojis.

Now Google has launched Fabricius, a hieroglyphics translator capable of decoding this ancient Egyptian language using artificial intelligence.

Named after the father of ancient inscriptions, Fabricius is the first time a tool such as this has to been trained through machine learning. And you don’t need to be an Egyptology professor to work it out.

You can find this feature in Google’s Arts & Culture, where you can have a go at translating words and even emojis into hieroglyphs which you can then share with your mates.

This would make for an intriguing way to send a flirty text message, or to tease your best mate without them twigging what you’re saying.

Created in collaboration with the Australian Center for Egyptology at Macquarie University, Psycle Interactive and Ubisoft – as well as with Egyptologists from around the world – it’s thought that Fabricius will improve over time, helping to support developments in the field of ancient languages whilst giving those of us who are bored of receiving the same old emojis a fun new tool to play with.

In case you can’t make out my translated emojies, it was my initial reaction to the ap: clapping hands, fire, heart eyes, fire.