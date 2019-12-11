Jack Black Forgot He Was In The Holiday

Variety/Columbia Pictures

When celebrities think of their favourite Christmas film, you’d expect the first thing to come to mind is one they had featured in themselves. Will Ferrell would obviously say Elf, just as I’m sure Emma Thompson would say Love Actually – but Jack Black’s response wasn’t to be expected.

In a recent interview while promoting his new film Jumanji: The Next Level, Black was asked what his most loved holiday film was.

It’s December, and he was promoting a film, so it seemed like a sensible question to ask – and most would presume they knew Black’s answer before he even said it.

But surprisingly he didn’t actually say The Holiday – and even forgot he was in it completely.

Black replied with:

My favourite holiday film? You know what, it’s got to be Elf, because Jon Favreau – I don’t know if I’m saying that right – and Will Ferrell just knock it out the park.

Thinking Black was being modest, the journalist gently encourages him that it’s alright to say the very movie he featured in himself, and his response is absolute gold.

You can watch his hilarious reaction to forgetting he’s featured in one of the most popular Christmas films below.

Looking at the journalist in confusion, Black takes a minute to remember he was, in fact, in The Holiday, where he played the much-loved and extremely relatable Miles.

When he finally clicks, it’s quite literally a light bulb moment. After what feels like a small eternity, he finally says:

Oh The Holiday! Obviously, The Holiday. Nancy Meyers. Genius. Let’s do this.

Black plays it extremely well and quickly scuttles off before he forgets any other films he starred in.

It’s not like he acted alongside some of the world’s most famous actors or anything: don’t cry Jude, your character in The Holiday will never, ever be forgotten *swoons*.

The clip, shared by Variety, has been viewed almost 50,000 times and Twitter is loving it, with people saying Jack Black is ‘too good for us’.

In Black’s defence, the film is officially 13 years old as of last week and he’s featured in a fair few films since then, so we’ll let him off – plus his reaction was too good to be mad at.

For all we know, he really was being modest and acting extremely well, but it’s OK, we still love you, Jack.

