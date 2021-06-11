Jake Paul Shares Video Revealing What Made Logan Paul Cry Before Floyd Mayweather Fight
Jake Paul has offered insight into what made Logan Paul tearful before his fight with Floyd Mayweather.
Before Logan’s exhibition match against former boxing champion Mayweather, many anticipated that the YouTuber would lose badly.
Logan’s brother Jake, has now shared a video of how he helped his brother mentally prepare for the fight. Part of this preparation was a talk that reduced his brother to tears before stepping out into the ring.
Check out the dramatic video:
The speech, that rivalled some of Rocky Balboa’s in term of drama, had Jake tell his brother it was ‘time for war’. Throughout the majority of the speech, Logan sat down focused as Jake told him, ‘Your mind is a powerful tool, let your brain wake up every cell in your body. I want you to see yourself winning right now and feel it in every cell of your body.’
At this point, Logan is visibly moved and his brother continues:
Replay the win again. You’re moments away from that happening. Reality hasn’t caught up yet. When you walk into that ring in just a few moments, your energy will be the strongest in the stadium.
Your energy will rise above. No nerves, no other focus just a simple task you live your whole life to perform. This is your day […] You did everything right, you already won.
After this, the brothers and the team transferred energy in what seemed to be an effective motivational exercise.
There was no outright winner from the fight, but most people agreed Mayweather would have won on points if it was a competitive match. Nonetheless, many have seen the positive in this speech and shown their support for the YouTube brothers on social media.
One commenter wrote, ‘You’ll say this is stupid but honestly it’s inspiring because if you were fighting you would want all the encouragement and good energy and mindset to know that your gonna win!’ Another person added, ‘People say this is cringe. But In that moment it probably grounded Logan so much, and allowed him to be present and enjoy the moment.’
Of course, some people did label the speech as cringe and discussed their dislike for the brothers. Nonetheless, the Paul brothers look set to continue fighting and that’ll probably mean more dramatic pre-fight speeches.
Featured Image Credit: jakepaul/Twitter
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Viral, Boxing, Floyd Mayweather, Jake Paul, Logan Paul, Now