Jeff Bezos Responds To Viral Video Of Leonardo DiCaprio Meeting His Girlfriend

by : Cameron Frew on : 08 Nov 2021 16:27
Jeff Bezos Responds To Viral Video Of Leonardo DiCaprio Meeting His Girlfriend2Cool2Blog/Twitter/Alamy

Jeff Bezos has responded to the viral clip of the moment his girlfriend met Leonardo DiCaprio.

The Amazon founder has quite a lot going for him: he’s valued at more than $200 billion; he’s behind one of the biggest companies the world has ever seen; and he’s even been to space. However, at the end of the day, he’s not DiCaprio, is he?

The Wolf of Wall Street star was attending the LACMA Art+Film Gala when he came across Bezos and news anchor Lauren Sánchez on the red carpet, where footage of their encounter spread like wildfire online.

Many have joked about Sánchez gazing at DiCaprio, and Bezos ‘knowing it’s over’ despite being the second-richest person in the world. ‘Find you someone who looks at you the way Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend looks at Leo DiCaprio,’ one user tweeted. ‘Jeff Bezos girl literally just forgot she’s holding hands with the richest man in the world as soon as DiCaprio hugged her,’ another wrote.

Others have said the actor’s movies may soon disappear from Amazon’s streaming platform. ‘All Leonardo DiCaprio movies on Amazon, physical or digital, is no longer available,’ one joked.

With wisecracks abound on social media, it was inevitable Bezos would see what people have been saying. Now, he’s responded with his own warning, of sorts.

Tagging DiCaprio in a tweet, he wrote, ‘Leo, come over here, I want to show you something,’ alongside a photo of him next to a sign that reads, ‘Danger! Steep cliff, fatal drop.’

In a rare sight, people have been praising the multi-billionaire for taking a joke. ‘Can’t believe this site is free,’ one user reacted. ‘Nah this is actually funny asf,’ another wrote.

