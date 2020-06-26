Jenna Marbles Quits YouTube After Apologising For Past Content
Vlogger Jenna Marbles has quit her popular YouTube comedy channel after giving a tearful public apology for her past content.
Marbles – real name Jenna Mourey – has been heavily criticised for previous vids, in which she made racist and sexist jokes. Apologising to fans, 33-year-old Marbles addressed certain controversial videos from back in 2011 and 2012, one of which saw her wear blackface for an impression of Nicki Minaj.
In another, she delivered a comedy rap song entitled, Bounce that D*ck, which contained the lyrics, ‘Hey, Ching Chong Wing Wong/ Shake your King-Kong ding dong / Sorry, that was racist / I’m bad at rap songs’.
You can watch Marbles’ apology video for yourself below:
A third video saw Marbles – who has more than 20 million subscribers – take aim at women who ‘slept around’, which many have regarded to be an example of slut-shaming.
In the 11-minute apology video, which has been viewed more than 2.6 million times, Marbles – who started building her channel back in 2010 – announced that the videos in question had been removed, as had other pieces of questionable content from her early years as an influencer.
Marbles explained that she is ‘just going to move on from this channel for now’, adding that she doesn’t know whether this step back will be ‘forever’ or not:
I want to make sure that the things that I’ve put into the world aren’t hurting anyone. I’m ashamed of things I’ve said and done in my past.
Speaking about the ‘cringey and embarrassing’ Nicki Minaj impersonation she gave back in 2011, Marbles said:
It was not my intention to do blackface. I do want to tell you how unbelievably sorry I am if I ever offended you by posting this video or by doing this impression, and that that was never my intention. It’s not okay. It’s shameful. It’s awful. I wish it wasn’t part of my past.
Addressing the offensive rap song, uploaded the same year as the Nicki Minaj video, Marbles described the lyrics as being ‘inexcusable’:
I’m incredibly sorry if this offended you then, now, whenever. It doesn’t need to exist. It shouldn’t have existed. I shouldn’t have said that ever. It’s not cool, it’s not cute, it’s not okay and I’m embarrassed that I ever made that. Period.
Moving on to the slut-shaming video, Marbles explained she had created it during ‘one of the hardest years’ of her life, stating:
[The video] came across unbelievably slut-shaming and I’m sorry… I ranted about girls that ran around and slept around and that’s wrong. I had a lot of internalised misogyny I feel like at that time in my life and I’m sorry if I ever offended you with the things that I said.
That video’s been private for a long time – it does not reflect my attitude towards anyone in their bodies – that’s really been eating me up inside for a long time and I just wanted to tell you that I’m sorry if I ever made you feel bad about yourself or your choices or anything.
Originally from Rochester, New York, Marbles was one of the very first YouTube stars to become famous through her videos, becoming well known for her comedic content.
Her breakout 2010 vid – entitled How To Trick People Into Thinking You’re Good Looking – has more than 69 million views to date.
CreditsJenna Marbles/YouTube
Jenna Marbles/YouTube