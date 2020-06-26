Jenna Marbles Quits YouTube After Apologising For Past Content

[The video] came across unbelievably slut-shaming and I’m sorry… I ranted about girls that ran around and slept around and that’s wrong. I had a lot of internalised misogyny I feel like at that time in my life and I’m sorry if I ever offended you with the things that I said.

That video’s been private for a long time – it does not reflect my attitude towards anyone in their bodies – that’s really been eating me up inside for a long time and I just wanted to tell you that I’m sorry if I ever made you feel bad about yourself or your choices or anything.