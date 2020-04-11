Johnny Depp’s Son Jack Is Spitting Image Of Dad In Rare Birthday Snap
A photograph of Johnny Depp’s rarely seen son, Jack, has emerged as part of a 18th birthday tribute from his big sister, Lily-Rose.
As well as a cute picture of the two as young children, 20-year-old Lily-Rose shared a more recent photograph of the elusive Jack, writing: ‘My little baby Jackie is 18. My baby bro my heart and soul happy birthday I love you SO MUCH!’
The photograph in question shows Jack wearing a pair of sunglasses on a sunny day, kicking back in what appears to be some sort of garden or roof terrace and looking strikingly like his movie star dad.
With his dark curls and enviable bone structure, Jack looks just like his 56-year-old famous father did when he was very young and starring in films such as A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) and Platoon (1986).
Lily-Rose is already following in her father’s footsteps. Already a well-known name, she has acted in period dramas The Dancer (2016) and The King (2019), and was awarded Best Actress at the 4th Los Angeles Film Awards for her part in My Last Lullaby (2019).
Jack, on the other hand, has tended to steer clear of the limelight, valuing his privacy and staying away from social media.
However, even though he hasn’t shown any interest in acting or modelling, Jack has inherited Depp’s ear for music. Speaking with Rolling Stone in 2018, Depp revealed his teenage son was in a band called Clown Boner.
Depp went into more detail about his children’s respective temperaments and talents in an interview with the Philippine Daily Inquirer in 2014, revealing:
My boy Jack has always been a very talented draftsman. He draws really super-well. He also plays music very well. He’s got a good feel for that. Aside from school plays and things, he hasn’t shown any desire to become an actor. Whew!
My daughter, on the other hand, is one of the smartest human beings I have ever known. She has far surpassed myself and my friends. She is just a genius.
Lily-Rose is interested in the arts. She is interested in acting, possibly entertaining and singing as well. She’s got the goods. She can certainly deliver. They are both great talents. I wish I could shy them away from it. But the kids are going to make the decisions. It’s what they want to do.
Here’s wishing Jack a very happy birthday.
