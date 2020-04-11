Johnny Depp’s Son Jack Is Spitting Image Of Dad In Rare Birthday Snap

My boy Jack has always been a very talented draftsman. He draws really super-well. He also plays music very well. He’s got a good feel for that. Aside from school plays and things, he hasn’t shown any desire to become an actor. Whew!

My daughter, on the other hand, is one of the smartest human beings I have ever known. She has far surpassed myself and my friends. She is just a genius.

Lily-Rose is interested in the arts. She is interested in acting, possibly entertaining and singing as well. She’s got the goods. She can certainly deliver. They are both great talents. I wish I could shy them away from it. But the kids are going to make the decisions. It’s what they want to do.