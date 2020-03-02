Kansas Guy Named ‘Dick’ Gets The Best Suggestions For His Wedding Website Tyler Dick/Facebook

A guy whose surname is ‘Dick’ turned to a name generator site for inspiration on what name to use for his wedding website, and needless to say the suggestions are outstanding.

Husband-to-be Tyler, from Kansas, is a Dick. Don’t get me wrong – I’ve never met him, and I’m sure he’s a lovely person, but there’s no denying he’s a Dick.

That’s because Dick is his surname.

I’ve no doubt Tyler has heard that joke one too many times, but it’s the first opportunity I’ve had to make it and I’ll be damned if I let it pass me by.

Anyway, all jokes aside, Tyler is set to tie the knot with his fiancée, Allison Harned, and as part of their wedding planning the bride-to-be asked her partner to come up with a name to use on their nuptial website.

I’m not sure exactly what Allison had in mind when she set this task, but I can imagine she was looking for a cute title that successfully combined their names.

Tyler decided to use the online name generator for inspiration, and in a Facebook post he implied he inserted both his and Allison’s information, writing ‘I put our info into a name generator’. However, it seems the name generator decided to completely disregard Allison when it started coming up with suggestions.

Instead, the site took Tyler’s last name and ran with it, coming up with a whole host of Dick-related ideas.

Here are some of my personal favourites:

#AllDickAllTheTime #BlessedWithDick #DreamingOfDick #EveryoneGetDicked #LiveLoveDick #HowlinForDick

The list goes on and on – to be honest the sheer number of solely Dick-related suggestions is quite impressive.

Tyler shared screenshots of the names on Facebook, explaining he and Allison ‘[couldn’t] stop laughing’ as they read through them. The suggestions have also entertained thousands of social media users as Tyler’s post has gone viral, with more than 22,000 shares.

Hundreds of amused commenters shared their opinions on what they thought were the best ideas, and though there were dozens to choose from it’s unclear whether Tyler and Allison have settled on one of the computer-generated suggestions.

Admittedly, #HowlinForDick isn’t the most romantic label for Tyler and Allison to associate with what will be one of the most important days of their lives, but it would certainly keep their guests entertained!

Hopefully the pair will manage to come up with a more suitable name for their big day, but at least they have a lot of options to fall back on.